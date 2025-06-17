LAUNCH | 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe ditches diesel for hybrid efficiency

Hyundai’s evolution over the past three decades has been one of slow and steady progress.
From fledgling South Korean brand to heavy-hitter on the global stage, with several World Car Awards titles under its belt, the manufacturer wields serious clout that is hard to dispute.
That was seen in action at the launch of the new Santa Fe this week, when nobody batted an eyelid on hearing brand representatives describe the latest model as a premium product.
The automaker plans to sway buyers away from traditional Teutonic players in the arena by offering superior value in the way we are accustomed to seeing: with high specification levels, upmarket finishes and an impressive warranty, at a price that will not make executives flinch.
Priced at R1,249,900, the full-sized, three-row SUV may lack the dynamic flair of a BMW X3 or the elite charm of a Mercedes-Benz GLC. But it offers larger dimensions (in the realm of an X5 or GLE) for considerably less outlay.
The 2025 Santa Fe is in its fifth generation and is a far cry from the frumpy original. Compared to the last version, the styling has taken a radical departure, adopting a boxier flavour not dissimilar to products such as the Land Rover Defender.
2025 Hyundai Santa Fe ditches diesel for hybrid efficiency
Newcomer is larger, more refined and loaded with amenities
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
From the front, the bold Hyundai boasts a distinctive identity with its H-pattern headlamps. Its length and overall silhouette from the side appears closer to the character of a minivan. Meanwhile, at the rear, one sees flavours of the iconic Volkswagen T3 Caravelle in the mix, a Mzansi favourite. This resemblance could very well earn it a unique nickname in the context of our market.
Whereas there is stylistic kinship with a certain, squarish British off-roader mentioned earlier, it appears that the Santa Fe is more road-biased than before. The ground clearance, for example, is a mere 177mm. It is definitely more suited to asphalt and the occasional dirt road. We also observed how the underside-mounted spare wheel seems to protrude noticeably, which could be a concern when tackling more severe mounds off-tar.
You would certainly want to explore the country with your family in the new Santa Fe, which has a three-row seating configuration, affording a fair 413l of luggage capacity with the last row in place. Folding the two smaller chairs opens up a significant 1,148l capacity.
An upmarket impression is clear from the moment you open the door to the new Santa Fe. Quality materials, including artificial leather with a convincingly rich grain, exquisite ornamentation and wonderfully tactile fixtures, are part of the mix. So too is headliner material that would not look out of place on a vehicle costing twice as much.
Image: Supplied
Expectedly, the model has upped the ante on the digitisation front, with an expansive curved screen display and no remaining analogue instrumentation. The interface works well, but one is thankful for the retention of physical switchgear for certain functions. It is also brimming with toys, from a sunroof to a banging Bose audio system, as well as a comprehensive suite of driver assistance functions.
Hitting the start button, you might be surprised to hear complete silence. If you were expecting the gruff intonation of the old 2.2l turbocharged diesel four-cylinder, you may be disappointed.
In its place is a 1.6l turbocharged petrol unit with four cylinders, delivering 132kW/265Nm. This is supported by an electric motor that serves up 44kW/264Nm. It is a self-charging hybrid system. Transmission is handled by a six-speed automatic unit.
The power-train works well in the real world and gives the Santa Fe a dollop of refinement since it operates in near-silence for the most part, while the handover between electric power and internal combustion is largely imperceptible. But the sheer grunt of the old 2.2l oil-burner will be missed in certain instances, particularly if you had towing duties on the agenda.
Image: Supplied
Of course, the benefit of hybridisation is reduced emissions and improved fuel economy. The actual figures returned on our launch drive were in the 6.5l/100km region, impressive considering the size and mass of the vehicle.
On the open road, the Santa Fe is a relaxing cruiser, with a compliant suspension that managed to iron out the creases and ripples of provincial back roads with aplomb.
Pricing includes the brand’s seven-year/200,000km warranty, bolstered by a separate eight-year/160,000km hybrid system warranty.
Capacious, loaded with equipment and priced competitively, the Santa Fe seems like a compelling pick for larger households whose decision-making heads prioritise bang-for-buck when selecting a full-size executive SUV.
