Renault vision4rescue concept is a futuristic emergency response vehicle

Renault has taken the wraps off a bold new concept vehicle: a rescue-ready version of its Renault 4 E-Tech EV, designed specifically with modern fire services in mind.
Finished in "Combustion Red" paintwork contrasted by fluorescent yellow-green lines, the vision4rescue doesn’t only look the part but has been given a 15mm suspension lift and an additional electric motor on the rear axle, enabling permanent all-wheel drive.
The result? A compact EV capable of tackling just about any terrain crews might face.
Image: Supplied
Other off-road tweaks include extended wheel arches to fend off gravel spray, a scratch-resistant grained body finish and 3D-printed bump stops on the front and rear aprons.
Up top, integrated roof bars support a sleek aerodynamic pod which stores an observation drone and gear to help restore communications in the aftermath of a disaster.
Inside, the seats are partially made from recycled fire-retardant firefighting suits, while the front passenger gets a sturdy metal grab handle that doubles as a mount for walkie-talkies.
Out back, a reflective strip on the door crosspiece makes it clear to anyone approaching that the rear doors are open — a small but useful detail when visibility is low.
The rear tailgate lifts to reveal a split-level boot.
Image: Supplied
Up top, the parcel shelf has been replaced with a sliding worktop and two screens hooked up to a high-powered computer, essentially turning the Renault into a mobile command post. The system allows operators to fly the onboard drone and coordinate with teams using roof-mounted antennae.
Below that, two dedicated storage boxes hold emergency equipment — helmets, bags, tools and so on — and keep all electronic gear charged and ready to go.
Though it's a concept, the vision4rescue offers a glimpse into how EVs could play a bigger role in frontline emergency work in the near future.
