Land Rover updates its Defender range: here’s what’s new
Cautious to not mess with what has proved a winning recipe for the British brand, it's an understandably subtle affair
Image: Supplied
Land Rover has treated its popular Defender range to a measured refresh.
Cautious to not mess with what has proved a winning recipe for the British brand, it's an understandably subtle affair, with exterior revisions limited to a few modest updates.
The business end of this macho off-roader differentiates itself from the outgoing model with a pair of redesigned headlamps featuring distinctive new light signatures, an optimised bumper that can be finished in Silicon Silver or Carpathian Grey Satin, a gloss black grille-bar and a new textured pattern for the bonnet inserts and side vents.
Image: Supplied
Elsewhere customers can look forward to flush-fitting tail lights with a new dark tinted finish, gloss black Defender-branded wheel centre caps, the option of new 22" seven-spoke Diamond Turned Dark Grey alloy wheels, updated rear bumper and the option of new exterior hues including Borasco Grey metallic and Woolstone Green.
The flagship OCTA colour palette extends to Sargasso Blue, Borasco Grey and Patagonia White Matte, while chopped carbon fibre exterior/interior accents can now be specified as an option.
The cabin has been spruced up with the fitment of a new 13.1" touchscreen infotainment system, repositioned dash-mounted gear shifter and a revised centre console featuring a new sliding section in which to hide personal items out of sight in a closed cubby.
Image: Supplied
Available as part of the Signature Suite upgrade, removable side pockets further enhance convenience, with cable routing to keep items charged without wires trailing around the cabin. Alternatively, clients can opt for the centre jump seat for practical three-abreast seating across the front on most models.
For those venturing off-road, Defender is now available with optional Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control for the first time. This technology is an evolution of the firm's All Terrain Progress Control and allows the driver to set a desired pace when negotiating rough terrain, so they can concentrate on steering the vehicle — improving composure off-road while reducing driver effort.
The system automatically adjusts the speed to maintain the desired level of comfort over undulating surfaces for unruffled off-road performance.
Image: Supplied
A new Driver Attention Monitor features a driver-facing camera to provide added reassurance and safety in all conditions. By monitoring the driver’s gaze, the system provides audiovisual alerts to help ensure they are paying attention to the road ahead. Land Rover said it can be adjusted, enabled or disabled using the driver assistance menu.
Optional Defender accessory packs allow clients to personalise their vehicle and include the Explorer Pack, Adventure Pack and Urban Pack.
New individual accessories include black variations of the Expedition Roof Rack, Cross Bars and Front Undershield, while the rear scuff plate is now also offered in a dark finish, in addition to the existing bright finish.
Image: Supplied
Getting in and out of Defender is easier than ever, thanks to deployable or fixed sidesteps, while the OCTA’s adventure capabilities are further enhanced with a specially integrated 4,500kg-rated winch with a chopped carbon fibre cover.
Defender 130 is now available with an integrated air compressor option — perfect for topping up tyre pressures after driving with reduced pressures on soft sand.
In addition, matte black bonnet decals have been updated with new Defender script across 90, 110 and 130 body designs.
Now available at Land Rover dealerships, the new Defender line-up starts at R1,801,100.
