Suzuki SA breaks ground on new headquarters
Suzuki Auto SA, in partnership with real estate group Fortress, has officially broken ground on its new head office and distribution centre at Longlake Logistics Park in Gauteng.
The sod-turning ceremony was held on May 21, marking a milestone for the Japanese carmaker, and reinforcing its long-term commitment to the SA market.
The company will relocate from its headquarters at Linbro Business Park to a custom-designed, 24,507m² facility that will accommodate operations and workforce. Construction is scheduled for completion by mid-2026.
It’s also important to note Suzuki's contribution to Toyota’s dominance. The brands have a partnership that sees Suzuki supply Toyota-badged models. The nameplates make a big portion of the larger Japanese brand’s April sales wins.
“The move marks a significant chapter in our journey,” said Berto van der Lith, vice-president and CFO of Suzuki Auto SA.
“Our new headquarters will allow for further improvements in our operations and support the growth we foresee in the coming years.”
