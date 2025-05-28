Omoda has confirmed its new C9 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) will launch in South Africa next month.
The mid-size crossover SUV features a 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 34kWh battery pack and four electric motors.
According to Omoda, this set-up delivers a combined output of 440kW and 915Nm. Fuel consumption is rated at 1.4l/100km on the combined cycle, with a claimed electric-only driving range of up to 150km. The battery can be recharged from 30% to 80% in 25 minutes when connected to a DC fast charger.
While final specifications for the local market are yet to be confirmed, the C9 PHEV will be offered exclusively in the high-spec Explore trim. Standard equipment is expected to include 20" alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, Nappa leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats and heated seats for front and rear passengers.
Further details will be announced closer to launch.
Omoda to launch new C9 plug-in hybrid in Mzansi in June
Final specifications for the local market are yet to be confirmed
Image: Supplied
Omoda has confirmed its new C9 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) will launch in South Africa next month.
The mid-size crossover SUV features a 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 34kWh battery pack and four electric motors.
According to Omoda, this set-up delivers a combined output of 440kW and 915Nm. Fuel consumption is rated at 1.4l/100km on the combined cycle, with a claimed electric-only driving range of up to 150km. The battery can be recharged from 30% to 80% in 25 minutes when connected to a DC fast charger.
While final specifications for the local market are yet to be confirmed, the C9 PHEV will be offered exclusively in the high-spec Explore trim. Standard equipment is expected to include 20" alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, Nappa leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats and heated seats for front and rear passengers.
Further details will be announced closer to launch.
Omoda updates C5 range with new X Series model
REVIEW | 2024 Omoda C5 GT is more show than go
Your ultimate guide to Chinese car brands in South Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos