Motoring

Omoda to launch new C9 plug-in hybrid in Mzansi in June

Final specifications for the local market are yet to be confirmed

By Motoring Staff - 29 May 2025 - 13:30
The mid-size crossover SUV features a 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 34kWh battery pack and four electric motors.
The mid-size crossover SUV features a 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 34kWh battery pack and four electric motors.
Image: Supplied

Omoda has confirmed its new C9 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) will launch in South Africa next month.

The mid-size crossover SUV features a 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 34kWh battery pack and four electric motors.

According to Omoda, this set-up delivers a combined output of 440kW and 915Nm. Fuel consumption is rated at 1.4l/100km on the combined cycle, with a claimed electric-only driving range of up to 150km. The battery can be recharged from 30% to 80% in 25 minutes when connected to a DC fast charger.

While final specifications for the local market are yet to be confirmed, the C9 PHEV will be offered exclusively in the high-spec Explore trim. Standard equipment is expected to include 20" alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, Nappa leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats and heated seats for front and rear passengers.

Further details will be announced closer to launch.

Omoda updates C5 range with new X Series model

The Lux X is available at R425,900, while the Elegance X comes in at R465,900.
Motoring
1 month ago

REVIEW | 2024 Omoda C5 GT is more show than go

Omoda expanded its C5 range with a sporty GT version.
Business
1 year ago

Your ultimate guide to Chinese car brands in South Africa

A useful guide to help you identify your JAC from GAC, Jaecoo from Jetour and BAIC from BYD.
Motoring
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire
PODCAST | Betereinders: Ons dak nie, ons phola hier