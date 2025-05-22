Motoring

New Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 concept is the Jimny alternative we've been waiting for

Riding slightly higher on raised suspension, the Grande Panda 4x4 oozes retro charm

By Motoring Staff - 23 May 2025 - 14:00
Dark red paint is offset by beige steel wheels.
Image: Supplied

Fiat has pulled the covers from its new Grande Panda 4x4 concept.

A modern-day take on the original Panda 4x4 that became something of a cult favourite after its release in the 1980s, it shows us what a more rugged, go-almost-anywhere version of the new Grande Panda Hybrid might look like when/if it comes to market in the near future. 

Riding slightly higher on raised suspension, the Grande Panda 4x4 oozes retro charm thanks to its dark red paintwork offset by a pair of beige steel wheels with old-school Fiat lettering applied to black centre hubs. There are also aluminium-look front/rear skid plates and a hipster-baiting steel roof rack with integrated front spot lights.

Fiat says other overlanding-esque accessories would be offered, so expect to see the option of a snazzy folding rooftop tent to give all those Suzuki Jimny owners a run for their money.

Optional roof rack will be one of many options offered.
Image: Supplied

Though technical details are scant, Fiat said the Grande Panda 4x4 will feature an “an electrified innovative rear axle” that will deliver “impressive performance in urban settings and on more demanding terrain”.

No word on what will drive the front axle but in the regular Grande Panda Hybrid propulsion is provided by an 82kW 1.2l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired to a 21kW electric motor.

So to recap: a small, nostalgia-rich supermini with robust looks and mild off-roading performance? Come on, Fiat, give the Grande Panda 4x4 concept the green light already!

Motoring
Motoring
Motoring
