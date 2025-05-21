Life with a Mini Countryman SE ALL4 | The first 1,000km

Life with an electric vehicle prompts an adjustment in outlook and attitude.
One is obviously more mindful of one's driving habits, journey patterns and routes, approaching matters in a way that minimises the dreaded range anxiety.
As the custodian of the Mini Countryman SE in our long-term test fleet, you could say my behaviour towards charging has been diligent: I take every plug-in opportunity that presents itself.
One is lucky to live in close vicinity of at least three different charging stations, two at the local shopping centre and one right at the source of the local infrastructure itself, which is the main office of GridCars SA. We also have a low-output AC charger in the parking bay of our Johannesburg headquarters.
For the duration of the test period, BMW SA offered to arrange a wallbox charger at my residence.
Such an arrangement was not feasible and had to be declined, as, like most young Mzansi citizens, my slice of the property market is a sectional title in an apartment, with a ground floor covered parking bay sans electricity points for an electric vehicle charging set-up.
No matter, life over the past month and 1,000km has been fairly easy. It helps that the vehicle has a full-charge range of 400km. And when driven in the vehicle's Green mode, with ancillary functions such as the climate control in a lower setting, you find that the battery level hardly moves.
“One-pedal operation” is a term you will often hear in conversation with EV owners. And no, it does not have anything to do with using a sewing machine. Rather, it means taking full advantage of the regenerative braking system, which is often pronounced in the way it works once you lift off the accelerator, thus avoiding the need to physically depress the middle pedal.
This one-pedal rhythm becomes second nature after a while. Hopping out of the Countryman SE and into a different, petrol-powered vehicle, it took me some time to get back into the “normal” way of things.
Life with a Mini Countryman SE ALL4 | The first 1,000km
Zero-emissions mobility has its perks
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Another thing about driving an EV is that you feel pretty smug about commuting around while emitting zero pollutants. Seeing fuming diesel trucks and poorly maintained passenger cars billowing smoke has become a serious emotional trigger for me.
Yes, of course, the resource-intensive production of EV models is not entirely great for the planet. And at the end of the day, my charging juice does originate from one of the national power parastatal's many coal-burning operations. But still, one completely understands and sees the benefit of how EVs can help improve urban air quality.
When not musing philosophically about the environment from behind the wheel of the Mini, owners will find themselves enjoying the instant response and punch of the power-train, with an acceleration time under six seconds, good enough to vanquish the average hot hatchback. We will put it to the Gerotek test for the numbers, but in day-to-day settings, this large Mini is plenty quick.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Its sizeable boot has been up to the task of grocery-getting, including two trips to OR Tambo airport, laden with luggage. The other day, a three-door Mini Cooper S arrived for testing and parked alongside it, the Countryman just about towers over it. Trying to squeeze myself into the more compact Mini had me longing instead for the easy egress and ingress of the Countryman and its rear doors, which make life a whole lot easier, particularly for rear occupants. That is why the concept of a big Mini was conceived in the first place, appealing to buyers who want those distinctive brand hallmarks, but have outgrown the limited capabilities of the original format.
Another thing that has required adjustment, especially coming out of our old longer-term tester (a bakkie), is the alertness levels for potholes. It is a good thing the Mini is fairly agile on its feet, because those 19-inch rollers were not designed for surmounting craters in the asphalt.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
In our next update, we plan to take a long-distance trip out to visit an off-grid solar charging facility in Wolmaransstad.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | MINI Countryman SE ALL4
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 4,621km
CURRENT ODOMETER: 5,621km
PRAISES: 400km on a full charge is decent in the real world.
GRIPES: Lack of a spare wheel and low-profile rubber on JHB roads is a stronger source of anxiety than the range topic.
AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 21.4kWh/100km
