Motoring

WATCH | Which is the best used BMW drop-top for under R260k?

Do your homework before seeking affordable open-air thrills

By Ignition TV - 20 May 2025 - 16:30

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer track down the best used BMW cabriolet on a budget of no more than R260,000. 

Unpacking the 2025 South African Car of the Year winners

BMW took the main trophy with its X3, followed by the Suzuki Swift as runner-up and third place going to the BMW M5. In addition to finishing on the ...
Motoring
1 week ago

LAUNCH | 2025 BMW 1 Series & 2 Series Gran Coupé land in SA

Junior Bavarians offer snazzy styling and latest interior tech.
Motoring
5 days ago

REVIEW | How BMW M3 Touring and M5 affirm marque's enthusiast values

Back-to-back musings in Munich's latest performers
Motoring
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The tragic end of missing Free State constables
R300 to enter SA illegally