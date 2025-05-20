Honda said on Tuesday it was scaling back its investment in electric vehicles, given slowing demand, and would focus on capturing growing demand for hybrids with new models.
CEO Toshihiro Mibe told a press conference the automaker has lowered its planned investment in electrification and software through the 2030 business year to ¥7-trillion (R875.69bn) from ¥10-trillion (R1.12-trillion) previously.
"Based on the current market slowdown, we expect EV sales in 2030 to fall below the 30% we previously targeted," Mibe said, adding battery-powered cars might make up only around 20% of the company's sales by then.
Honda said it expects to sell 2.2-million to 2.3-million hybrid vehicles by 2030. It has not released a total sales target for that year.
It plans to launch 13 next-generation hybrid models globally in the four years from 2027. It will also develop a hybrid system for large size models it plans to launch in the second half of the decade.
Earlier this month, Honda announced it had put on hold for about two years a C$15-bn (R193.32bn) plan to build an EV production base in Ontario, Canada, due to slowing demand for electric cars. Honda said, however, it plans to have battery-powered and fuel-cell vehicles make up all its new car sales by 2040.
Honda to scale back on EVs and concentrate on hybrids
Honda said it expects to sell 2.2-million to 2.3-million hybrid vehicles by 2030
Image: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
