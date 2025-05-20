Motoring

Honda to scale back on EVs and concentrate on hybrids

Honda said it expects to sell 2.2-million to 2.3-million hybrid vehicles by 2030

By Reuters - 20 May 2025 - 09:30
CEO Toshihiro Mibe told a press conference the automaker has lowered its planned investment in electrification and software through the 2030 business year to ¥7-trillion (R875.69bn) from ¥10-trillion (R1.12-trillion) previously.
CEO Toshihiro Mibe told a press conference the automaker has lowered its planned investment in electrification and software through the 2030 business year to ¥7-trillion (R875.69bn) from ¥10-trillion (R1.12-trillion) previously.
Image: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Honda said on Tuesday it was scaling back its investment in electric vehicles, given slowing demand, and would focus on capturing growing demand for hybrids with new models.

CEO Toshihiro Mibe told a press conference the automaker has lowered its planned investment in electrification and software through the 2030 business year to ¥7-trillion (R875.69bn) from ¥10-trillion (R1.12-trillion) previously.

"Based on the current market slowdown, we expect EV sales in 2030 to fall below the 30% we previously targeted," Mibe said, adding battery-powered cars might make up only around 20% of the company's sales by then.

Honda said it expects to sell 2.2-million to 2.3-million hybrid vehicles by 2030. It has not released a total sales target for that year.

It plans to launch 13 next-generation hybrid models globally in the four years from 2027. It will also develop a hybrid system for large size models  it plans to launch in the second half of the decade.

Earlier this month, Honda announced it had put on hold for about two years a C$15-bn (R193.32bn) plan to build an EV production base in Ontario, Canada, due to slowing demand for electric cars. Honda said, however, it plans to have battery-powered and fuel-cell vehicles make up all its new car sales by 2040.

Renault and Nissan ease ties to boost Japanese firm’s recovery

Carmakers Renault and Nissan said on Monday they had agreed to further amend their two-decade-old partnership to allow for a reduction in their ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Toyota buyers face long waits amid global hybrid boom

Soaring demand for Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrids has left suppliers struggling to keep pace, leading to shortages of parts and months-long waits ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Inside the collapse of Nissan and Honda’s $60bn mega deal

Nissan was deep in trouble late last year when rival Honda offered a lifeline: a $60bn (R1.11-trillion) tie-up that would help the Japanese carmakers ...
Motoring
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The tragic end of missing Free State constables
R300 to enter SA illegally