Motoring

Rugged

Renault 4 Savane is a new electric mud-plugging concept

It's based on the new retro-inspired Renault 4 that went on sale recently, inspired by a model from the 1960s

By Motoring Staff - 19 May 2025 - 17:00
The new Renault 4 Savane 4x4 concept is a rugged version of the retro-inspired crossover model.
Image: SUPPLIED

Renault has a new 4x4 concept based on the Renault 4: the new electric family crossover SUV and retro hark back to the 1961 model which went on to sell 8,135,424 units in more than 100 countries over 30 years, including a more laid-back Savane model. 

The company describes the new Savane 4x4 as a car for “gentlemen explorers” and premiered from May 19 on the Renault stand at the Roland-Garros French Open tennis tournament. It has ground clearance that's 15mm higher than on the normal Renault 4 E-Tech electric, wears special Goodyear UltraGrip 18" tyres with specific “Savane” wheels, while the front and rear tracks are 10mm wider on either side.

The concept also features a second electric motor on the rear axle for permanently available all-wheel drive for agile progress on muddy, snow-covered and unsurfaced routes. 

An extra electric motor on the rear axles gives the concept permanent all-wheel drive.
Image: SUPPLIED

Renault 4 Savane features bodywork in a new Jade Green and underlined by gloss black bumpers and wheel arches. The roof features a printed fabric and a specific “4Savane” logo on the side of the vehicle.

The interior features seats in Deep brown refined fabric, a quilted pattern of number 4s in tonal hues on the backrests with a houndstooth pattern. The dashboard is also clad in Deep brown textile and a backlit 4Savane logo. 

“True to the spirit of exploration of the Renault 4 Savane from the 1960s, the Renault 4 Savane 4x4 Concept show car pushes the adventurous side of the Renault 4 E-Tech electric to the maximum,” said chief designer Sandeep Bhambra.

“It adds a chic spirit worthy of 'gentlemen explorers' eager for limitless journeys,”

