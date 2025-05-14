Major car brands recall several vehicles over safety issues

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) says it has been informed by car manufacturers that several brands are being recalled over safety issues.

These are Jeep Wrangler, Chrysler 300c, Citroën C4, DS4 and DS5 models, Mercedes-Benz CLA (118), S-class (model series 223), Audi, VW Polo sedan and Volvo XC90.

The NCC said Stellantis South Africa told them that the Jeep-Wrangler and Jeep-Wrangler Chrysler 300c models would be recalled due to a defect in the Takata airbag.

“According to the supplier, the passenger airbag inflator may rupture due to excessive internal pressure during normal airbag deployment events. In the event of an inflator rupture, metal fragments could strike the vehicle occupants, which may result in serious injury or death,” the NCC said.

It said the Citroën C4, DS4 and DS5 models, distributed from 2009 to 2016, would be recalled due to an airbag inflator that may burst.

“The potentially high energetic deployment of the inflator may lead to metal fragments detaching from the bursting inflator, and these parts could fly in the direction of the driver or occupants in the vehicle, capable of causing serious injury or possibly death in a worst-case scenario.”

The NCC said Mercedes-Benz AG South Africa informed them that the length of the brake hoses on the rear axle of certain CLA (118 platforms) and S-class (model series 223) vehicles might not have met the specifications.

“This, according to the supplier, will lead to a reduced braking performance in one of the two brake circuits, increasing the risk of an accident caused by the brake fluid loss.”

Audi South Africa says it's recalling 46 of the affected Audi-Tron GT vehicles.

“This is caused by some individual cell modules of the high-voltage battery that may display technical irregularities. The high-voltage battery may overheat, resulting in an acute fire hazard, with the associated risk of severe fatal injuries to people inside and or outside the vehicle, as well as significant property damage,” Audi said.

Volkswagen is recalling 905 affected VW Polo sedans.

“According to the supplier, the latch plates for the rear seat belt were produced with insufficient hardness. Therefore, in the event of powerful deceleration (accident or hard braking), there may be a reduced retention or protective effect and related increased risk of injury.”

Volvo Car South Africa said the recall of 27 Volvo (XC90 models years 2020-2022) is due to potential issues with the high-voltage battery which may lead to overheating.

Consumers are urged to visit the nearest authorised dealership for a check or repair/ replacements where necessary.