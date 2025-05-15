Based on the same platform as this breed of the 1 Series, BMW developed the 2 Series Gran Coupé, offering a more glamorous aesthetic.
This week, the Bavarian marque introduced the fourth-generation 1 Series to SA, which wears the internal designation of F70, as well as the second iteration of the 2 Series Gran Coupé, coded F74.
The new 1 Series is a significant model for BMW. It is the entry-point to the range after all, and the manufacturer says it still accounts for significant volumes — despite the rise of more versatile (and pricier) options such as the X1. More than three-million units have been sold since 2004.
Visually, the latest 1 Series is a sleeker, more aerodynamic evolution of the original. It has that traditionally long BMW bonnet and a pert backside.
Note the “iconic glow” illuminated kidney grilles, slit-eyed LED headlamps and diffuser-like rear lower inserts with concealed exhaust tips. The new selection of aluminium alloy wheels is made from recycled materials.
It is clear that BMW still envisages the 1 Series as ideal for a youthful, expressive set, judging from the striking colour options on offer, including a shade bordering on shocking pink.
Stylistically, the 2 Series Gran Coupé is identical from the front to the C-pillar, where it swaps the hatched rump for a fastback-like tail. It is also set apart by frameless windows.
LAUNCH | 2025 BMW 1 Series & 2 Series Gran Coupé land in SA
Sleeker looks and a digital boost offered by latest compact Germans
Image: Supplied
The original BMW 1 Series was first launched locally in 2004. This entry point into the brand was regarded as something of an oddity. With dinky looks and a snug interior as a consequence of its rear-wheel drive layout, it was less practical than front-wheel drive rivals such as the Audi A3.
But in typical BMW fashion, the 1 Series was the driving enthusiasts’ choice, particularly when ordered in derivatives such as the potent, six-cylinder 130i.
When the follow-up generation came in 2011, it retained the rear-wheel drive layout, while the design became even more polarising. Some likened the front-end to a beaver’s face, while the rear appeared to imitate the Volkswagen Polo of the era.
Luckily, a facelift remedied the earlier stylistic misgivings, with a more cohesive and substantial redesign. The third-generation 1 Series changed the recipe completely, adopting a front-wheel drive platform.
It traded dynamic prowess for a more practical interior package, with greater cabin space and a more capacious boot.
The rationale behind the shift was that the 1 Series demographic had evolved, placing less priority on the engagement afforded by rear-wheel driving characteristics.
Image: Supplied
Based on the same platform as this breed of the 1 Series, BMW developed the 2 Series Gran Coupé, offering a more glamorous aesthetic.
This week, the Bavarian marque introduced the fourth-generation 1 Series to SA, which wears the internal designation of F70, as well as the second iteration of the 2 Series Gran Coupé, coded F74.
The new 1 Series is a significant model for BMW. It is the entry-point to the range after all, and the manufacturer says it still accounts for significant volumes — despite the rise of more versatile (and pricier) options such as the X1. More than three-million units have been sold since 2004.
Visually, the latest 1 Series is a sleeker, more aerodynamic evolution of the original. It has that traditionally long BMW bonnet and a pert backside.
Note the “iconic glow” illuminated kidney grilles, slit-eyed LED headlamps and diffuser-like rear lower inserts with concealed exhaust tips. The new selection of aluminium alloy wheels is made from recycled materials.
It is clear that BMW still envisages the 1 Series as ideal for a youthful, expressive set, judging from the striking colour options on offer, including a shade bordering on shocking pink.
Stylistically, the 2 Series Gran Coupé is identical from the front to the C-pillar, where it swaps the hatched rump for a fastback-like tail. It is also set apart by frameless windows.
Image: Supplied
Inside, the new compact models adhere to textbook BMW prescriptions: a compact, chunky three-spoke steering wheel, driver-angled central fascia and simple, easy-to-navigate cockpit layout.
The BMW Operating System 9 infotainment set-up runs Android-based software, with a curved display screen. Large icons and straightforward, user-friendly menus.
Optional assistance features include a semi-autonomous parking assistant that can be operated remotely via a smartphone on the My BMW app.
Prospective customers may also observe an omission on the tailgate of the new models.
No longer is there a small “i” to suffix the numeric title — by now, you should know that fuel injection is a given. The small “i” will instead apply exclusively to the electric models. The 1 Series and its booted sibling are the first new BMW models to adopt this refreshed nomenclature.
The grade walk for the models is simple: Base, Pure Design and M Sport.
There are two turbocharged-petrol engine derivatives: a 1.5l three-cylinder or 2.0l four-cylinder.
We started our day with the M135 (2.0l), with its appropriately sporty exterior outfit and racy cabin theme.
It starts up with a bass-rich engine note and, under hard acceleration, produces a decent timbre.
Image: Supplied
The all-wheel drive M135 (233kW/400Nm) is rapid, with a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.9 seconds. It offers confidence-inspiring punch for overtaking on the N3 freeway, as we learnt.
Climbing into the 118 (1.5l) presented an expected contrast — but the motor is not what you would call underpowered, relative to similar entry-level peers.
The 115kW/230Nm unit offers a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 8.5 seconds; perfectly adequate for safe freeway merging.
It enabled leisurely cruising through the Free State, on our launch drive route.
Both models use seven-speed, dual-clutch automatics, which is a change from the previously deployed eight-speed torque-converter.
Pricing ranges between R713,395 to R982,768 for the 1 Series. The 2 Series Gran Coupé kicks off at R733,559 and tops out at R1,043,100.
BMW X3 named 2025 South African Car of the Year
REVIEW | How BMW M3 Touring and M5 affirm marque's enthusiast values
REVIEW | Why the BMW X2 M35i is big on driving enjoyment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos