Toyota teases what could be new sixth-generation RAV4

The fifth-generation RAV4 has been around since 2018

By Motoring Staff - 14 May 2025 - 08:45
An aerial view of what could be the new sixth-generation Toyota RAV4 in action.
Image: Supplied

Toyota Europe has shared teaser images of what is likely to be the new sixth-generation RAV4 before its official reveal on May 21.

The mid-size SUV is an important vehicle for the Japanese carmaker and a strong seller in countries around the world. It's especially popular in the US where it last year dethroned the Ford F-150 as the best-selling vehicle. 

Cockpit is heavily digitised.
Image: Supplied

The fifth-generation RAV4 has been around since 2018 and though still capable is starting to lag behind some of its newer competitors. As such we can expect the next-generation model, probably to be built on Toyota's latest TNGA-K architecture, to debut with enhanced hybrid/plug-in hybrid powertrains offering better range, power and efficiency. 

Centre console sports large capacious cupholders and a new gear selector.
Image: Supplied

Due to the vague nature of the images provided, we can't say much about the new RAV4's exterior design other than that the front-end, when viewed from above, is somewhat reminiscent of the fifth-generation Toyota Prius — no bad thing.

The SUV's dashboard, on the other hand, is in plain view and shows a heavily digitised cockpit home to a large digital instrument cluster, heads-up display, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and generously sized free-standing touchscreen infotainment system.

There's also a chunky new centre console with cupholders and a redesigned gear shifter. 

Front-end from above looks similar to that of the fifth-generation Prius.
Image: Supplied

Toyota might drop a few more teaser images before next week's reveal but otherwise that's all we can tell you about the new RAV4 for the time being.

Watch this space. 

