Rare Ferrari Enzo attracts bids of R40m at online auction
It's unusual to find an Enzo in such mint condition, with perfect paperwork and mechanically original
One of the most iconic hypercars of the modern era is now up for grabs on UK-based auction platform Collecting Cars: a 2004 Ferrari Enzo, finished in classic Rosso Corsa and certified by Ferrari Classiche.
It’s a rare UK-delivered example with less than 25,000km on the clock, and it's already drawn a bid north of £1.65m (R39.8m) — with four days still to go before the hammer falls.
First registered via Meridien Modena in Hampshire back in 2004, the car has remained with its current owner for nearly 20 years. It's in excellent shape, backed by a detailed service history.
Power comes from the original 6.0l F140B V12, paired with Ferrari’s six-speed F1-style automated manual gearbox. With 485kW on tap, it’ll rocket from 0 to 100km/h in 3.1 seconds and reach a top speed as high as 355km/h.
Its most recent service was handled by Autofficina in June 2024, and it passed its latest MOT (ministry of transport test) the following month.
The cabin features carbon-fibre racing seats trimmed in Nero leather with Rosso centre panels and embossed Cavallino logos, while the dashboard and steering wheel are accented in red leather.
One rare detail is the Rosso leather finish on the steering wheel centre — a touch reportedly found on just two of the 277 Rosso Corsa Enzos ever built. Rosso dials, carbon paddle shifters, and LED shift lights round out the F1-inspired cockpit.
Outside, the car sits on 19-inch BBS twin-spoke alloy wheels, refinished in a darker silver that contrasts nicely with the red paintwork. Carbon-ceramic brakes provide stopping power and the lower bodywork has been resprayed in Rosso Corsa to match the upper panels, replacing the original black finish for a cleaner, more unified look.
Ferrari Classiche gave the car its seal of approval in 2016, and it comes with its original handbook pack and red certification book. While the Enzo did suffer some early damage, it was professionally repaired by Carrozzeria Zanasi, Ferrari’s official body shop in Maranello.
Crucially, the car remains mechanically original, with all work thoroughly documented.
Unveiled in 2002, the Enzo was Ferrari’s flagship — a tribute to the company’s founder and a showcase for its then-dominant Formula 1 technology. It followed in the tyre tracks of the F40 and F50, but it was the last Ferrari hypercar to feature a naturally aspirated V12 without any form of hybrid tech.
Built around a carbon-fibre tub with pushrod suspension, active aerodynamics, and a stripped-out interior, the Enzo was as raw and focused as road cars came in the early 2000s.
Only 400 were built, with the final one presented to Pope John Paul II. Today, many live quietly in private collections, rarely surfacing — especially UK-registered examples with this level of documentation and originality.
The auction wraps up on Tuesday May 13. Click here to view the listing in full.
