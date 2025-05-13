BMW has introduced the new fourth-generation 1 Series in South Africa featuring new styling, technology upgrades and an improved chassis.
Like its predecessor F40 1 Series, the new F70 1 Series is available only as a five-door premium hatchback. It arrives in three guises: the 118 and 118 M Sport, both front-wheel drives, and the high-performance M135 with all-wheel drive.
Though the car is a major upgrade of the F40 rather than a completely new vehicle, the exterior length has increased by 42mm to 4,361mm and the height has increased by 25mm to 1,459mm.
The external redesign included a flat front that sits lower to the road than its predecessor, giving the car a sportier look. The wide, forward-leaning radiator grille combines vertical and diagonal bars, like the latest X3.
Standard LED headlights feature striking vertical elements for the daytime running light and the turn indicators. Adaptive LED headlights with glare-free matrix high beam, cornering light function and blue accents are optionally available.
The redesigned interior has an extended range of automated driving and parking systems, including a new iDrive infotainment system with QuickSelect and innovative digital services based on BMW Operating System 9, a software suite offering a high degree of personalisation plus access to a downloadable apps and extended digital services via the BMW ConnectedDrive store.
New BMW 1 Series goes on sale in Mzansi: pricing and specs
Fourth-generation premium hatchback arrives with tech and chassis improvements
Image: Supplied
BMW has introduced the new fourth-generation 1 Series in South Africa featuring new styling, technology upgrades and an improved chassis.
Like its predecessor F40 1 Series, the new F70 1 Series is available only as a five-door premium hatchback. It arrives in three guises: the 118 and 118 M Sport, both front-wheel drives, and the high-performance M135 with all-wheel drive.
Though the car is a major upgrade of the F40 rather than a completely new vehicle, the exterior length has increased by 42mm to 4,361mm and the height has increased by 25mm to 1,459mm.
The external redesign included a flat front that sits lower to the road than its predecessor, giving the car a sportier look. The wide, forward-leaning radiator grille combines vertical and diagonal bars, like the latest X3.
Standard LED headlights feature striking vertical elements for the daytime running light and the turn indicators. Adaptive LED headlights with glare-free matrix high beam, cornering light function and blue accents are optionally available.
The redesigned interior has an extended range of automated driving and parking systems, including a new iDrive infotainment system with QuickSelect and innovative digital services based on BMW Operating System 9, a software suite offering a high degree of personalisation plus access to a downloadable apps and extended digital services via the BMW ConnectedDrive store.
Image: Supplied
The BMW Curved Display combines a 10.25” instrument cluster and 10.7” touchscreen. The number of buttons has been significantly reduced in favour of touch technology, with the air conditioning also controlled digitally.
The new vegan interior is completely leather-free as standard, with the 118 model equipped with artificial leather seats, while the 118 M Sport and M135 get a suede/artificial leather covering.
The updated cabin has a modern, premium ambience with sporty accents and newly designed seats that offer better comfort for long journeys. Electrically adjustable seats are optional range-wide.
Standard fare in all models includes a parking camera, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, navigation and cruise control. Six airbags and stability control comprise the range-wide safety, with the M135 in addition equipped with lane keeping assist and blind spot monitor.
The entry-level 118 model is powered by a 1.5l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with outputs of 115kW and 230Nm of torque. It is rated with a 0-100km/h sprint in 8.5 seconds and tops out at 211km/h. The flagship M135 xDrive has a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol mustering 233kW and 400Nm, with BMW claiming a 0-100km/h time of 4.9 seconds and an electronically governed top speed of 250km/h.
Image: Supplied
All new 1 Series models are paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch Steptronic transmission.
For improved handling and directional stability, BMW has fitted new shock absorbers, optimised kinematics and increased the rigidity of the body and chassis connections.
The M135 and 118 M Sport have an electronically adjustable Adaptive M Chassis, a sport steering system and 18” lightweight alloy wheels (up from 17”). Up to 19” light-alloy wheels and an M sport brake system are also available as extra-cost equipment.
Prices, which include two-year/unlimited distance warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan, are:
Unpacking the 2025 South African Car of the Year winners
Life with a MINI Countryman SE ALL4 | Introduction
REVIEW | How BMW M3 Touring and M5 affirm marque's enthusiast values
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos