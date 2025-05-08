Volkswagen has expanded its Amarok line-up with a more affordable 4x2 derivative.
Priced from R704,700, the new Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 4x2 undercuts its 4x4 sibling by more than R50,000, making it a compelling option for buyers who don’t need all-wheel drive.
Power comes from a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 125kW and 405Nm, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and an electronic rear differential lock. VW claims a combined-cycle fuel consumption of 6.9l/100km.
Despite the lower price point, standard specification remains generous. Key features include 17" “Combra” alloy wheels, LED headlights and daytime running lights, a power tailgate lock, trailer hitch, front and rear park distance control and a reverse camera. The load box is also equipped with six tie-down hooks and integrated cargo lighting for added utility.
Volkswagen adds new 4x2 Amarok Life to local range
Latest model gains enhanced specification
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen has expanded its Amarok line-up with a more affordable 4x2 derivative.
Priced from R704,700, the new Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 4x2 undercuts its 4x4 sibling by more than R50,000, making it a compelling option for buyers who don’t need all-wheel drive.
Power comes from a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 125kW and 405Nm, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and an electronic rear differential lock. VW claims a combined-cycle fuel consumption of 6.9l/100km.
Despite the lower price point, standard specification remains generous. Key features include 17" “Combra” alloy wheels, LED headlights and daytime running lights, a power tailgate lock, trailer hitch, front and rear park distance control and a reverse camera. The load box is also equipped with six tie-down hooks and integrated cargo lighting for added utility.
Image: Supplied
Inside, the cabin offers a 10" touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via VW’s App-Connect interface. Other highlights include fabric seats, a leather-trimmed multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, speed limiter and front airbags for driver and passenger.
The Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 4x2 comes with a five-year/150,000km warranty and a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan as standard.
Life with a VW Amarok | Six-month test wrap-up
Life with a VW Amarok | Gerotek shakedown
Life with a VW Amarok | Running costs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos