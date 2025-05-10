Harley-Davidson to launch racing series with MotoGP in 2026

Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson and MotoGP announced a new global racing series on Saturday which will launch in 2026, with teams riding bagger motorcycles at Grands Prix in Europe and North America.
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson and MotoGP announced a new global racing series on Saturday which will launch in 2026, with teams riding bagger motorcycles at Grands Prix in Europe and North America.
Riders will be given race-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide bagger motorcycles, which are touring-style bikes designed for long-distance riding.
The 12-race series will run at six Grands Prix on the MotoGP calendar and the grid is expected to have six to eight teams with two riders each.
“This is a bold new step for Harley-Davidson's global racing ambitions,” Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz said in a statement.
“With this new series, we're excited to bring a new form of racing to the world stage.”
The teams will be supported by Harley-Davidson Factory Racing.
