More potent Toyota GR Yaris arrives in SA: pricing and specs

Image: Supplied
First presented at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, the updated Toyota GR Yaris has finally arrived in SA offering improved straight-line performance, sharper handling and superior interior ergonomics. Ready to rip up asphalt (or gravel if you want to imitate Toyota WRC driver Elfyn Evans), here are five things you need to know about it.
Image: Supplied
1: It packs a more potent engine
The 1.6l three-cylinder turbocharged engine has been beefed up with a strengthened valvetrain, new exhaust valve material and an increase in fuel injection pressure. A new set of lightweight pistons with wear-resistant rings and intake pressure sensor have also been added. Controlled by updated engine management software, this means peak power has risen to 210kW at 6,500 rpm while torque increases to 400Nm between 3,250rpm and 4,600 rpm.
Performance is brisk, with Toyota claiming the manual and automatic variants are capable of dashing from 0-100km/h in 5.2 seconds. Top speed is a respectable 230km/h.
A new drive mode selection function is also fitted as standard and allows drivers to tailor the car for sports driving and daily use. With the flick of a switch, Sport, Normal and Eco modes engage different settings for the vehicle's electric power steering, air-conditioning, throttle response and the driver’s instrument display. On models equipped with the eight-speed automatic gearbox, the gearshift feel and selection are also adjusted.
Image: Supplied
2: An automatic transmission is available as an option
To make it appeal to an even broader spread of customers, the updated GR Yaris can be fitted with an eight-speed Gazoo Racing Direct Automatic Transmission. According to Toyota, the unit was subjected to a gruelling test programme that included stints on snow-covered roads in Finland and stages in the Japanese Rally Championship.
Fitted with performance optimised software, the torque converter unit constantly monitors brake and accelerator inputs to anticipate when gear shifting is necessary even before changes in vehicle behaviour occur.
Stacked with a set of shorter ratios, it also sports a new torque control system and a compact, high-response linear solenoid, features Toyota said result in “world-class shifting speeds” and faster lap times than those achieved with cars equipped with the six-speed manual.
Cooling requirements are addressed with the installation of an automatic transmission fluid cooler, while handling performance is boosted by front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials.
The carmaker has also strengthened the gear linkages fitted to the manual transmission.
The GR-Four all-wheel drive system has been upgraded with revised modes. Normal mode features a 60:40 front-rear torque split while Gravel offers a slightly more rear-biased 53:47. Track mode is fully variable, however, offering torque splits between 60:40 and 30:70 depending on drivetrain loads and real time driving conditions.
Image: Supplied
3: Stronger chassis
To improve the car's yaw response and enhance overall steering feedback, Toyota has stiffened up the new GR Yaris chassis by upping the number of spot welding points (+13%) and adding more structural adhesive (+24%). To help keep the vehicle's alignment in check, Toyota has installed beefier shock tower mounts featuring three fastening bolts. Another key tweak comes in the form of increased front and rear spring rates, which will help reduce the amount of body roll experienced through high-speed corners.
Image: Supplied
4: New driver-oriented cockpit
One of the biggest criticisms of the original GR Yaris was compromised forward visibility brought about by its “after thought” infotainment system. Perched high atop the middle of the dashboard, it had a tendency to disrupt the driver's view through the windscreen. Toyota has fixed this by equipping the 2024 GR Yaris with a totally redesigned dashboard.
Though the new squared-off layout might have a bit of a 1980s aesthetic, its top edge has been lowered 50mm for much improved field of vision. The control panel housing the infotainment and climate control system has also been angled an additional 15º further towards the driver; a tweak that puts key vehicle control systems much closer to hand.
Toyota has also lowered the driver's seat 25mm and readjusted the steering wheel to suit. Another subtle improvement sees the vehicle's iMT and VSC buttons relocated from between the front seats to the area behind the gear lever where the GR-Four and Drive Mode selectors are set. All of this improves ergonomics and ease of use.
Customers can also look forward to a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster offering two layout modes, Normal and Sport. Replacing the analogue dials of old, the latter offers a performance-focused data display useful for motorsport activities. On the automatic model, the readout includes gearbox oil temperature and a visual warning in addition to a sound alarm to alert the driver when engine revs are too high for downshifting.
Image: Supplied
5: Behold an evolved exterior
Though it looks largely unchanged, the exterior of the 2024 GR Yaris does feature a few subtle enhancements. The front bumper, for instance, boasts a three-piece design that allows owners to easily replace damaged sections as opposed to the entire unit.
In a similar vein, the lower intake has been retrofitted with a steel mesh grille which is not only more robust than the plastic it replaces but cheaper to replace and easier to mend. Toyota has also fitted side grilles with larger openings to boost cooling efficiency.
At the rear you'll find a new opening in the bottom edge of the lower bumper garnish. This feature is said to reduce drag and help disperse heat generated by the exhaust system.
The Toyota engineers also relocated the fog and reversing lights, moving them from the lower bumper to be integrated in the rear combination lamps, thus reducing the risk of damage. Similarly, the high-mounted brake light has been moved from the spoiler to the area below the rear windscreen. This makes it easier for owners to change or customise the car's spoiler to suit their preference. Tying all the revisions together is a light bar running between the tail light clusters, a feature creating added visual drama at night.
Pricing
Available at Toyota dealerships, the new GR Yaris starts at R897,400 for the manual and R925,300 for the automatic. They come standard with a 90,000km service plan and three-year/100 000km warranty.
