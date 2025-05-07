LAUNCH | 2025 Isuzu MU-X gets fresh looks and interior upgrades

He said that Africa is a sleeping giant and reiterated Isuzu's commitment to the sector, particularly its efforts at the long-standing Gqeberha manufacturing facility.
The MU-X traces its lineage to the Trooper (1992), which was succeeded by the Frontier. When Isuzu launched the 2018 model, it was essentially a thorough revision of the Chevrolet Trailblazer from 2012.
The MU-X was introduced locally in 2021, with a refreshed identity.
In the 2025 version, you will notice dramatic changes at the front-end. It sports redesigned headlamps with sharp edges, almost resembling shards of glass.
There are two types of grilles, depending on the model. The lower and middle-range models get a larger interpretation of the familiar fang-toothed design. The range-topper gets a mesh-style arrangement. A more aggressive front bumper design features across the range.
Still a competent alternative to segment favourites
Image: Malusi Msomi
In the wake of General Motors’ 2017 disinvestment, Isuzu might have gone the route of other brands under the American firm's banner.
Great effort was undertaken to ensure that the famed commercial vehicles manufacturer retained the Gqeberha plant and resumed activities as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Japanese mother company.
It helped that the brand's mainstay product, the D-Max bakkie, cultivated such a storied reputation in the Mzansi market. The model continues to put in a decent performance on the monthly new vehicle sales charts, bolstered by the continuation of the Gen 6 series, alongside the latest iteration.
In 2018, Isuzu sought to earn a greater share of the passenger space with the MU-X, designed to compete with the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.
It never supplanted the best-selling status of the Toyota, but in its second generation, it continues to pose a well-resolved alternative in the segment.
Its appeal has been given a boost with the launch of a facelifted version. We attended the introduction in the Western Cape on Monday, testing the vehicle both on and off-road.
Billy Tom, CEO of Isuzu SA, shared some insights ahead of the driving evaluation.
As president of Naamsa, SA's automotive business council, Tom is among the prominent supporters of the local motor industry and its expansion.
Image: Malusi Msomi
He said that Africa is a sleeping giant and reiterated Isuzu's commitment to the sector, particularly its efforts at the long-standing Gqeberha manufacturing facility.
“The SA motor industry fosters industrialisation, job creation and economic growth,” Tom noted, praising its resilience in the face of rising fuel costs, inflationary pressures and supply chain issues.
He noted that the motor industry is the fifth largest export sector, with two vehicles exported out of every three manufactured in SA.
Commenting on the recent global reveal of the electric D-Max bakkie, Tom said that the company is busy assessing local readiness for new energy vehicles.
In the meantime, it will continue to focus on what its strengths are: durable, diesel-powered light commercial pickups and ladder-frame sport-utility vehicles.
The MU-X traces its lineage to the Trooper (1992), which was succeeded by the Frontier. When Isuzu launched the 2018 model, it was essentially a thorough revision of the Chevrolet Trailblazer from 2012.
The MU-X was introduced locally in 2021, with a refreshed identity.
In the 2025 version, you will notice dramatic changes at the front-end. It sports redesigned headlamps with sharp edges, almost resembling shards of glass.
There are two types of grilles, depending on the model. The lower and middle-range models get a larger interpretation of the familiar fang-toothed design. The range-topper gets a mesh-style arrangement. A more aggressive front bumper design features across the range.
Image: Malusi Msomi
New alloy wheel designs and a restyled rear lighting cluster round off the outward changes. The grade walk remains as before: LS, LSE and Onyx XT.
Pricing ranges from R752,300 to R1,026,800 and includes a five-year/90,000km and five-year/120,000km warranty. Power plants are also unchanged, with the proven 1.9l (110kW/350Nm) and 3.0l (140kW/450Nm) turbocharged-diesel, four-cylinder units carried forth. A six-speed automatic is the default gearbox across the board.
There is a greater emphasis on interior refinement, with plusher appointments, improved insulation and ergonomically optimised head restraints for the front occupants.
A larger central infotainment screen with physical rotary dials for volume and track seeking remedies former criticisms. The driver assistance functions on higher-tier versions were said to have been revised.
The driver now gets a digital instrument cluster, though strangely, Isuzu still insists on displaying fuel consumption readout in km/l rather than l/100km.
We spent our day with the middle-range 3.0Ddi LSE 4x4 model. Over tarmac and on shoddy terrain, the benefit of uprated shocks permitting increased suspension travel was evident, enabling a more composed ride.
Image: Malusi Msomi
The MU-X was never a particularly bad steer, but the enhancements culminate in tangible improvements and widen the gap between it and the hardy D-Max bakkie.
Our drive took us over immaculate Western Cape asphalt and past scenic mountain backdrops, where the model showed competence as a relaxing open-road cruiser.
Over more treacherous obstacles, the 4x4 system and hill design control made light work of affairs. We had no need to engage the locking differential or low-range.
The MU-X has always been a left-field choice and that is not likely to change. But prospectively, new buyers will be heartened to find an extra dollop of refinement and more expressive styling in the mix.
