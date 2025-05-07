Motoring

Ferrari to start deliveries of new EV in October 2026

It was the first time the luxury sports carmaker gave the timing of when the new car could reach clients

By Reuters - 07 May 2025 - 09:40
Ferrari plans to continue offering petrol and hybrid cars in the future, along with EVs. Hybrid models, which it started to sell in 2019, made up 51% of Ferrari's car sales last year.
Image: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Ferrari's first fully electric model will hit the streets in October 2026, its CEO said on Tuesday as the luxury sports car maker posted a 15% rise in first-quarter core earnings and stuck to its broad financial guidance for the year.

CEO Benedetto Vigna said in February the much anticipated first EV, a departure for Ferrari known for its rambunctious petrol engines, would be presented at the company's capital market day on October 9.

On Tuesday, Vigna said Ferrari would only show the "technological heart" of its electric car in October as part of a three-stage unveiling process culminating with its world premiere in spring next year.

"Deliveries will commence months after that, in October 2026," Vigna told analysts in a post-earnings call.

It was the first time the luxury sports carmaker gave the timing of when the new car could reach clients.

An analyst, who declined to be named, said it sounded like there was a delay to Ferrari's launch plan, as one could have expected to see the car itself at the meeting this October.

It is, however, typical for Ferrari to start delivering a new model about three quarters after its unveiling.

Ferrari plans to continue offering petrol and hybrid cars in the future, along with EVs. Hybrid models, which it started to sell in 2019, made up 51% of Ferrari's car sales last year.

