Lotus unveils limited-edition Emira Clark Edition

Each car will have a numbered carbon-fibre tread plate

By Motoring Staff - 06 May 2025 - 08:00
The Emira Clark Edition is finished in a green and black livery inspired by the 1965 Indy 500-winning Lotus Type 38, with silver mirrors and a yellow front-end stripe.
British sports car maker Lotus has introduced a limited-edition version of its Emira sports car in tribute to Scottish racing driver Jim Clark.

The Emira Clark Edition, developed in collaboration with the Jim Clark Trust, was revealed at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix and will be limited to 60 units in select markets.

Clark, who won the Formula One World Championship and the Indianapolis 500 in 1965 while driving for Team Lotus, also claimed titles in Formula Two and the Tasman Series that year, as well as victories in touring car races behind the wheel of a Lotus Cortina. The new edition references this successful racing history through its design and detailing.

The Emira Clark Edition is finished in a green and black livery inspired by the 1965 Indy 500-winning Lotus Type 38, with silver mirrors and a yellow front-end stripe. Additional features include a machined aluminium fuel filler cap, yellow exhaust tips and a hand-painted pinstripe along the car’s bodywork. “Clark Edition” branding adorns the doors.

Inside, the sports car features asymmetrical upholstery reminiscent of the red-trimmed Lotus racing cars Clark drove in 1965. The driver’s seat is trimmed in red leather and Alcantara, while the passenger seat is finished in black leather and Alcantara. The interior also includes a retro-inspired wooden gear knob, Jim Clark tartan accents, signature badging and Team Lotus seat detailing.

Each car will have a numbered carbon-fibre tread plate and will be delivered with a custom leather holdall.

Mechanically, the Clark Edition uses a 3.5l supercharged V6 engine tuned to produce 302kW and 420Nm of torque. This formidable unit comes paired to a six-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential. Performance is lively with Lotus claiming a 0-100km/h time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 290km/h.

Standard equipment includes hydraulic power steering (for improved feel and feedback) and the Lotus Driver’s Pack, which adds sport suspension, a Track driving mode and an upgraded exhaust system.

The Emira Clark Edition is priced at £115,000 (R2.8m) in the UK.

