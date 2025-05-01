So far the car has been mostly enjoyed in its eco-friendliest setting — we will leave the full Go-Kart potential for that customary Gerotek stint. It is an enjoyable daily steer, with its serene, lounge-like cabin environment. One thing makes me anxious though, which is the pothole-unfriendly low-profile rubber. In the absence of a spare (a space-saver type is optional), my senses have been on high alert.
On the first day of receiving the MINI tester, my smartphone was linked to the vehicle via the MINI app, which allows for remote monitoring and control of various functions. Using the 360-degree camera, one can view the vehicle's surroundings from a mobile device, even activate the horn to shoo away people resting their butts against the hood while taking selfies. Quite novel. The connectivity aspect of the car will be explored in a separate update.
We look forward to zero-emissions road-tripping, as well as slashing the Motoring hub's average fuel bill spend (and carbon footprint); in the coming months.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | MINI Countryman SE ALL4
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 4,621km
CURRENT ODOMETER: 4,721km
PRAISES: A cheerful, roomy family commuter with premium character and “green” credentials.
GRIPES: Absence of heated seats raises an eyebrow at the price.
AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 18kWh/100km
Life with a MINI Countryman SE ALL4 | Introduction
Electric thrills await in British brand's biggest offering
Image: Brenwin Naidu
You are either on-board with the concept of electric vehicles or remain sceptical. There are many perceived benefits. From the absence of tailpipe emissions, to the instantaneous power delivery and perk of skipping fuel forecourts and their stenches of fossil fuels, owning a battery-powered ride can leave one feeling smug.
The last electric car to pass through my hands as a long-term test subject was the glamorous Audi RS E-Tron GT. Eye-wateringly fast, with a flamboyant design, futuristic cabin and wince-inducing pricetag, it was an assault on the senses — as just about everyone from the Motoring corner who drove it will attest.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Now it is time to welcome something a little more suited to the real world. The electric MINI Countryman SE ALL4 panders to well-heeled buyers in the premium crossover ambit seeking a family-friendly option with character and “green” credentials. It is the largest MINI you can buy. The most expensive too, carrying a basic pricetag of R1,086,000. The next step down on the ladder is the 2.0l-engined Countryman John Cooper Works for R965,768. Remember that MINI is a bona fide premium brand owned by German firm BMW, with pricing that reflects its status.
Still, the Countryman SE ALL4 undercuts the BMW iX1, which is pretty much identical under the skin. The Bimmer equivalent is about R120,000 dearer. Aside from a more expressive visual character, the Countryman offers an expansive greenhouse which lends a greater sense of interior space. All topped-off with MINI-specific hallmarks, including a cheerful cabin execution replete with a massive central circular infotainment screen.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
It feels like a happy car, in that traditional MINI way, more soulful than the Bavarian relation. Opening the door, a playful acoustic chime intones, as if the car is greeting its driver. The teal-shaded fascia and door panels are a playful touch.
Standard kit comprises a reverse camera, navigation, traffic sign recognition, LED headlamps and an electrically-operated tailgate. The airbag total is six. Our test unit has been outfitted with certain options. For starters, it is the Favoured trim, which sits below the John Cooper Works package and above the basic version. It costs R1,122,000. Add R8,900 for the Midnight Black colour choice and R22,000 for the 20-inch Windmill alloys. Its Vescin Beige leatherette upholstery is a no-cost choice.
We are awaiting a full rundown from the communications department of the brand to confirm whether niceties such as the 360º camera, electrically-adjustable front seats and driver assistance functions are included at the Favoured level or require extra outlay. Look our for the next update.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
While it has a heated steering wheel, heated front seats appear to be lacking. One omission you will not find me bemoaning is the absence of a sunroof. Aside from the added noise intrusion, glass tops in electric vehicles mean you need to use the air-conditioning more regularly, eating into range.
Speaking of which, the MINI has a claimed range of 433km. Topping up the battery at my first visit to the local GridCars charging station, the on-board computer indicated about 410km. Taking it easy in Green mode for the past 100km, its electricity consumption is currently sitting at 18kWh/100km; just a smidgen lower than the claimed figure of 18.5kWh/100km.
It would not be a proper MINI without sporting promises and to that end, the driving mode selector offers various, spirited “experience” settings, including one marked Go-Kart. Which more or less does what one would expect — a racier theme for the instrument cluster display and more responsive acceleration characteristics.
The all-wheel drive MINI scoots to 100km/h from rest in a claimed 5.6 seconds, outputting a not-too-shabby 230kW/494Nm. This is sufficient performance to keep hot hatchbacks sweating, even despite the quoted 2,057kg mass.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
So far the car has been mostly enjoyed in its eco-friendliest setting — we will leave the full Go-Kart potential for that customary Gerotek stint. It is an enjoyable daily steer, with its serene, lounge-like cabin environment. One thing makes me anxious though, which is the pothole-unfriendly low-profile rubber. In the absence of a spare (a space-saver type is optional), my senses have been on high alert.
On the first day of receiving the MINI tester, my smartphone was linked to the vehicle via the MINI app, which allows for remote monitoring and control of various functions. Using the 360-degree camera, one can view the vehicle's surroundings from a mobile device, even activate the horn to shoo away people resting their butts against the hood while taking selfies. Quite novel. The connectivity aspect of the car will be explored in a separate update.
We look forward to zero-emissions road-tripping, as well as slashing the Motoring hub's average fuel bill spend (and carbon footprint); in the coming months.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | MINI Countryman SE ALL4
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 4,621km
CURRENT ODOMETER: 4,721km
PRAISES: A cheerful, roomy family commuter with premium character and “green” credentials.
GRIPES: Absence of heated seats raises an eyebrow at the price.
AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 18kWh/100km
Life with a Suzuki Baleno | Three-month test wrap-up
Life with an Audi Q3 | Three-month test wrap-up
Life with a VW Amarok | Six-month test wrap-up
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos