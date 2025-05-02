2025 Simola Hillclimb kicks into gear this weekend

The 15th edition of the Simola HIllclimb motorsport lifestyle event promises more of everything — spectacular cars, intense competition, non-stop adrenaline and excitement for spectators beyond the cars racing up the famed 1.9km ascent.
The action kicked off on Thursday with the Classic Car Friday scrutineering and FanFest in Hedge Street near the Knysna Waterfront, followed by the parade of the golden oldies along Waterfront Drive. Access to the scrutineering and the Knysna parade is free and provides a fantastic opportunity to see the cars and drivers close up.
The Classic Car Friday programme starts with the first of three practice sessions, followed by three qualifying runs leading up to the lunchtime break. The top three competitors in each class from the qualifying runs then go head-to-head in the class finals in the afternoon.
Then it’s on to the all-or-nothing Top 10 Shootout, where the 10 fastest qualifiers each have one final sprint up the hill to decide who will be crowned Classic Conqueror for 2025. The prize-giving ceremony will be held adjacent to the start line after the final shootout is complete.
The big guns come out for King of the Hill, with the two-day event preceded on Friday by the scrutineering, FanFest and the King of the Hill parade. Access is free for these activities and spectators can expect lots of wild tyre-smoking action.
Saturday’s King of the Hill schedule comprises four practice sessions and carries on through to the lunch break. The first three qualifying sessions in the afternoon wrap up the first day of King of the Hill.
The competition heats up on Sunday, which starts with a warm-up run before the final three qualifying rounds. The fastest qualifiers from all six sessions determine the top three competitors who proceed to the Class Finals, as well as the overall fastest times for the Top 10 Shootout.
The Class Finals are scheduled for 2.05pm, followed by the King of the Hill shootouts for the three separate categories: Road Car and Supercar, Modified Saloon Car, and Single-seater and Sports Car. Prize-giving once again takes place next to the start line once the final runs are completed.
Aside from the thrilling antics on the tight and twisty 1.9km Simola Hillclimb course throughout the weekend, there are plenty of other activities and highlights to keep fans – young and old – enthralled.
Suzuki SA will showcase a variety of its two and four-wheeled products, and have a fan-focused activation in Gasoline Alley. Spectators can look forward to a variety of demonstrations and display runs between the sessions.
The afternoon break each day features a full programme of spectacular cars and motorcycles from several top-tier automotive brands sprinting up the hill, along with tyre-shedding drift cars.
Volkswagen SA is going all-out at the Simola Hillclimb this year, including bringing seven-time World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson to compete in King of the Hill in the all-electric title-winning Polo RX1e.
The Swedish ace will have a busy weekend, as he will also be doing spectacular demo runs in the 2016 Volkswagen Polo R WRC – the very car that won the World Rally Championship that year in the hands of Sebastian Ogier.
World-renowned stunt driver Terry Grant will be returning to the Simola Hillclimb once again, following his 2018 outing which wowed the crowds. His participation this year is courtesy of Volkswagen, and he will be driving a showroom-specification Polo up the Simola Hill – on two wheels!
To further enhance the Simola Hillclimb experience, the event’s exciting new merchandise range will be on sale from the pit vendor area as well as Gasoline Alley, where fans will be able to buy official Simola Hillclimb caps and shirts.
And talking of vendors, as always there will be a superb range of food and beverages on sale to suit all tastes. As a child-friendly event, the Simola Hillclimb truly caters for all ages and a play area with a jumping castle will be available to keep the little ones entertained.
Monster is back once again to pump energy into the Simola Hillclimb with its activation at turn 2. Orms will be hosting a photographic deck, accessible to all ticketholders adjacent to the turn 2 grandstand, helping enthusiast photographers obtain the best shots of the action.
For the most breathtaking view of the Simola Hillclimb, and Knysna in general, you simply can’t beat a helicopter flip.
AER Helicopters is offering scenic flights throughout the weekend, with options of a flight above the event, then sweeping across the Knysna lagoon to the Heads and back. A VIP option is also available, which adds a low-level coastal flight past Buffalo Bay and Brenton-on-Sea. Bookings are made directly with AER Helicopters, which will have a gazebo at the end of the pit lane.
Local and international enthusiasts who aren’t able to attend this year’s Simola Hillclimb will be able to follow all the action via the livestream, which is free to access via the website.
Image: Rob Till
