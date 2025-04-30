Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 BMW M3 Touring

Munich's performance wagon is potent and pragmatic

By Ignition TV - 30 April 2025 - 17:00

Join Ignition TV presenter Gugu Masuku as he test drives the rapid BMW M3 Touring. 

REVIEW | How BMW M3 Touring and M5 affirm marque's enthusiast values

Back-to-back musings in Munich's latest performers
2 months ago

How the '24 BMW M Fest thrilled Mzansi fans

The confetti blast around the 2024 BMW M Fest has settled. And by most accounts, the event was a roaring success.
5 months ago

A taste of the G90 BMW M5 at 2024 M Fest 

The latest BMW M5 - wearing the internal designation of G90 - has arrived on South African shores. We managed to get two laps behind the newcomer, ...
6 months ago

