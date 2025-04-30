Motoring

Volkswagen says trade tensions and EV costs will weigh on profits

German automaker faces difficult times

By Reuters - 30 April 2025 - 09:00
VW CFO Arno Antlitz said the company needed a competitive cost structure to stay successful in a rapidly changing world.
VW CFO Arno Antlitz said the company needed a competitive cost structure to stay successful in a rapidly changing world.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen expects its operative profit, net cash flow and net liquidity to land at the bottom end of annual forecasts, it said on Wednesday, citing growing trade barriers, rising competition and emissions regulations.

Battery-electric car sales, which more than doubled in Europe in the first quarter, had also weighed on its margin, the company said, in a sign of the difficulties faced by legacy carmakers to yield the same profits on battery-electric vehicle production they have long enjoyed for making combustion engine cars.

"We need to ensure a competitive cost structure alongside our strong offering of vehicles to stay successful in a rapidly changing world," said CFO Arno Antlitz. 

Even Porsche can't find its lane in China as foreign carmaker sales skid

Foreign carmakers in China face an increasingly urgent challenge at this year's Shanghai auto show - winning back Chinese buyers while their domestic ...
News
6 days ago

VW pitches comeback in China with new models, in-house assisted driving

Volkswagen Group showcased five new models developed for China and an in-house assisted driving system on Tuesday in Shanghai as it fights to win ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Volkswagen and Pac-Man team up for in-car gaming

Volkswagen has introduced Pac-Man Championship Edition to its AirConsole gaming app, available in selected models.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R300 to enter SA illegally
R300 to enter SA illegally