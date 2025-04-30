It lacks the the garnishes, but the essentials are present: cruise control, an eight-inch digital instrument cluster, 10-inch infotainment system, reverse camera and what might be the frostiest air-conditioner this scribe has ever encountered in a pick-up. Gripes over the the 10,000km test period were minor. Referring back to the logbook notes, they include: lower front seat bolsters that snag the thighs on entry, the lack of physical buttons for climate control temperature and fan speed (which the Ranger has); as well as the omission of side-steps.
Life with a VW Amarok | Six-month test wrap-up
SA-built VW workhorse proves its usefulness
Image: Brenwin Naidu
There is an interesting account on X which showcases the decay and ruin of Johannesburg over the past decade or so.
Using Goole Earth images "Jozi vs. Jozi" puts the spotlight on how the basics have crumbled: eroding pavements, disappearing metal infrastructure, potholes deep enough to bath in and a whole lot more.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Depressing – but what else can resilient Jo'burgers do but keep on keeping on? First of all, you need the right wheels to navigate the wasteland. A low-slung performance hatchback donning low-profiles that look as if they were painted on is just not feasible. You need a bakkie.
For the past six months we have been living with the Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 4x2 manual. The most basic expression of the double-cab that you can buy today. As our time with the hardy German-American draws to an end this week, allow us to reflect on what makes it such a smart pick for pragmatic buyers wanting a steed for business and life's other realities.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Noting the German-American descriptor, your right eyebrow may have been raised. In case you forgot, the current, second-generation Amarok was born out of a tie-up with Ford. The Amarok is based on the Ranger's ingredients, save for a different cabin and outward execution. Volkswagen has also structured its aftersales assurances package differently, applying a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan to the Amarok range, where Ford has unbundled its offerings, giving buyers the option to pay extra for service or maintenance contracts. In our fifth update exploring running costs of the vehicle, we learnt that Volkswagen offers a maintenance plan extension to 15 years or 300,000km at the cost of R210,608. Like the Ranger, the Amarok is built in Silverton, Pretoria.
Our tester carries a list price of R664,400 and is almost entirely standard, save for the fitment of a roller-shutter cover for the load area. Yes, you can tell it is the base model, from its black bumpers and trim, dark fabric upholstery and rubberised floors.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
It lacks the the garnishes, but the essentials are present: cruise control, an eight-inch digital instrument cluster, 10-inch infotainment system, reverse camera and what might be the frostiest air-conditioner this scribe has ever encountered in a pick-up. Gripes over the the 10,000km test period were minor. Referring back to the logbook notes, they include: lower front seat bolsters that snag the thighs on entry, the lack of physical buttons for climate control temperature and fan speed (which the Ranger has); as well as the omission of side-steps.
The robust, sturdy feel of the Amarok left a positive impression during each stint behind the wheel. The six-speed manual, with its chunky weighting and direct pattern, is a tactile treat to operate. The clutch has a low biting point, but smooth take-offs are easily initiated once you get the hang of it. As with the Ranger, the Amarok has a layer of polish versus rivals – even though this is the base, workhorse model, it feels less agricultural than its peers.
We previously ran a Ranger with the same 125kW/405Nm engine in our long-term fleet, but that was equipped with the 10-speed automatic. A benefit of the manual is lower fuel consumption: the Amarok has settled around an average of 7.4l/100km, compared to figures in the 8l/100km region returned by the two-pedal Ford. Of course, some may feel the convenience of a self-shifter brings a fair trade-off.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
The longest trek faced by our Amarok was a December journey from Johannesburg to Cape Town, then back via Gqeberha. Those open-road sessions saw consumption drop down into the area of 6l/100km.
Psychologically, the lack of 4x4 capability had me doubtful at first. But over the past six months, there were no occasions where four-wheel drive was really needed – especially with a locking differential to help negotiate some of those more technical off-road ruts, particularly after rainfall. For the average urban dweller who might only venture away from the beaten path once monthly, if at all, 4x2 is perfectly fine.
With 237mm of ground clearance and an 800mm wading depth, the Amarok 2.0 TDI can hold its own in the natural environment. At our recent Gerotek session, the simulation of the suspension track affirmed the well-sorted ride quality, aided by plump 255/70 tyres wrapping five-spoke 17-inch alloys.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
And even after this torture test, the cabin remained rattle free. Not something we could have said about our old Ranger long-termer – regular readers may remember that it suffered from crystallised paint inside the B-pillars, a manufacturing fault. The enhanced build quality attests to ongoing development of the series and production process refinements.
But like the Ranger, the Amarok is an easy product to recommend. The base model embodies an honest, simple nature that is refreshing, in contrast with expensive and over-the-top iterations in the leisure double-cab market.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 7 | VW Amarok 2.0 TDI manual 4x2 double-cab
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 1,400km
CURRENT ODOMETER: 9,100km
PARTING WORDS: Sans shiny alloys, a garish paintjob, extensive cladding and a six-cylinder engine, this is an unpretentious, well-built bakkie that will get the job done. AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 7.4l/100km
NEW LIST PRICE: R664,400
USED EXAMPLES FROM: R489,900 (2023; 19,000km)
