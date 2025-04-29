Motoring

Boreal is the name of Renault's new global SUV

Vehicle is set to make its debut in Latin America, with a phased rollout planned across more than 70 countries in the months ahead

By Motoring Staff - 29 April 2025 - 14:40
An official unveiling will take place in Brazil in the near future, where more details regarding the Boreal's features, design and market availability are expected to be revealed.
An official unveiling will take place in Brazil in the near future, where more details regarding the Boreal’s features, design and market availability are expected to be revealed.
Renault has confirmed its forthcoming C-segment SUV, designed for markets beyond Europe, will be called the Boreal. The new model is a key component of the French carmaker’s wider global growth strategy, known as the "International Game Plan 2027".

The Boreal is set to make its debut in Latin America, with a phased rollout planned across more than 70 countries in the months ahead.

According to Renault, the name Boreal (derived from French) marks a fresh addition to the brand’s global model line-up. While technical specifications remain under wraps for the time being, the SUV is expected to embody Renault’s commitment to strengthening its presence in international markets.

An official unveiling will take place in Brazil in the near future, where more details regarding the Boreal’s features, design and market availability are expected to be revealed.

Renault and Nissan ease ties to boost Japanese firm's recovery

Carmakers Renault and Nissan said on Monday they had agreed to further amend their two-decade-old partnership to allow for a reduction in their ...

4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

Joint winner for 2025 European Car of the Year

In a curious turn of events, the 2025 European Car of the Year title went to two victors – both part of the Renault stable.

3 months ago
3 months ago

Nissan's new CEO aims to speed up vehicle development

Nissan plans to dramatically cut its car development time to boost its competitiveness, the struggling carmaker's incoming CEO Ivan Espinosa said on ...

1 month ago
1 month ago

