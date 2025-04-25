Motoring

Slate Auto has designed the low-cost EV you've been waiting for

Roughly the size of a 1980s Toyota Hilux, the Slate boasts a 1.52m long loading bed with a volume of 1m³

By Motoring Reporter - 28 April 2025 - 14:00
The Slate pickup (left) can be easily converted into an SUV with an optional DIY pack.
The Slate pickup (left) can be easily converted into an SUV with an optional DIY pack.
Image: Supplied

US start-up Slate Auto has revealed a new low-cost electric pickup truck.

Expected to be priced at under $20,000 (R376,073) after federal incentives, the entry-level ‘Blank Slate’ model is equipped with a 52.7kWh battery pack and a single 150kW electric motor powering the rear wheels. Expect 0-100 km/h in about eight seconds. 

Simple interior offers the bare essentials.
Simple interior offers the bare essentials.
Image: Supplied

Projected maximum driving range comes in at a relatively low 241km, however this can be bumped up to 386km by fitting a larger 84.3kWh battery pack. Plugged into a DC fast charger, you can expect the smaller pack to go from 20% to 80% in roughly 30 minutes. 

Roughly the size of a 1980s Toyota Hilux, the Slate boasts a 1.52m long loading bed with a volume of 1m³. Maximum payload comes in at 635kg. Towing capacity is rated at 453kg.

The composite bodywork can be wrapped in any colour you like.
The composite bodywork can be wrapped in any colour you like.
Image: Supplied

Built to be a utilitarian workhorse, the Slate’s two-seater cabin is a minimalist affair featuring only the barest of necessities such as a digital instrument cluster and back-to-basics rotary HVAC controls. Crank windows keep things affordable — and simple — while infotainment is left to your imagination with a mount for either a smartphone or tablet and an adjustable clamp to secure a portable Bluetooth speaker of your choice. 

The Slate’s clean, monolithic composite body panels can be left au naturel or wrapped in a colour of your choice for an extra $500. You can also fit an array of different wheel/tyre combinations and bolt on a set of personalised bumpers and headlamps to create your own bespoke look. In fact, personalisation options are almost limitless with Slate offering more than 100 accessories to make your pickup yours. And if you don’t fancy a pickup, you can always tick the box on the DIY SUV kit that simply fits over the load bed to create a five-seat SUV. Two body styles are available — classic station wagon or sporty fastback. 

Adjustable clamp lets you hold a Bluetooth speaker of your choosing.
Adjustable clamp lets you hold a Bluetooth speaker of your choosing.
Image: Supplied

Numerous safety features are fitted as standard including traction control, electronic stability control, ABS brakes, six airbags (eight in SUV specification), automatic high beam headlamps, a reverse camera, forward collision warning and pedestrian identification. Slate says the vehicle is designed to achieve a five-star USNCAP crash rating. 

Backed by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Slate Auto is taking refundable $50 deposits for its no-thrills, fully-customisable pickup with US deliveries expected to take place in the last quarter of 2026. Visit their website (and play with the configurator) to find out more. 

Tesla delays US launch of affordable Model Y variant

Tesla's long-awaited plans for an affordable car include a US-made, stripped-down version of its best-selling electric SUV, the Model Y, but the ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Polestar lures disgruntled Tesla owners with discounts

Nearly half of Polestar's US sales for its model 3 in the quarter through to March came from hefty discounts targeting disgruntled Tesla owners, an ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Stellantis targets India for EVs developed by its China partner

Stellantis plans to sell Chinese-branded electric vehicles developed by its partner Leapmotor in India as soon as the end of this year, said the ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R300 to enter SA illegally
R300 to enter SA illegally