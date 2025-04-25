The cabin’s primary leather hue is Fleet Blue, which extends to the Rotary Controls and B and C pillars. It’s complemented by Selby Grey and Black leathers, with Fleet Blue piping on the seats and Selby Grey contrast stitching and headrest monograms. The interior is further highlighted by bespoke illuminated treadplates, featuring the daisy design.
Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-one Black Badge Cullinan Daisy
The luxury SUV is finished in a soft Powder Blue shade
Image: Supplied
This week marks the unveiling of another exclusive one-of-one Bespoke Rolls-Royce commission — the Black Badge Cullinan Daisy. Inspired by the client’s passion for hiking and the outdoors, the vehicle draws design inspiration from the daisy fields of the High Tatras mountains.
The luxury SUV is finished in a soft Powder Blue shade, with a hand-painted daisy flower motif featured as a coachline design. This delicate detail contrasts with the darkened Black Badge Pantheon Grille, Spirit of Ecstasy and other exterior brightwork.
Image: Supplied
Inside, the cabin continues the daisy theme, with the motif elegantly etched into the blackwood veneers of the front fascia and the waterfall section between the rear seats.
Rolls-Royce craftsmen achieve this design through a precision blasting process, where fine mineral particles are directed at the veneer to delicately remove microscopic layers of the surface. The result is a sculpted finish that creates a three-dimensional effect, with the interplay of light and shadow adding visual depth.
Image: Supplied
The cabin’s primary leather hue is Fleet Blue, which extends to the Rotary Controls and B and C pillars. It’s complemented by Selby Grey and Black leathers, with Fleet Blue piping on the seats and Selby Grey contrast stitching and headrest monograms. The interior is further highlighted by bespoke illuminated treadplates, featuring the daisy design.
The daisy motif extends to the bespoke umbrellas, concealed in the rear coach doors. The pattern, visible only inside the umbrellas, evokes the serene image of a daisy field in full bloom on a rainy day.
Image: Supplied
Also included is a bespoke starlight headliner, which features four constellations prominent in the northern hemisphere’s night sky: Ursa Major (the Great Bear), Ursa Minor (home to Polaris, the North Star), Gemini (with the bright stars Castor and Pollux), and Taurus (marked by the red giant Aldebaran and the Pleiades star cluster).
The Black Badge Cullinan Daisy is equipped with a bespoke recreation module, a deployable storage compartment in the luggage area designed to house the client’s preferred hiking gear.
