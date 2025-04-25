Chery launches Himla bakkie brand in Shanghai

Chinese car maker Chery intends to foray into the bakkie market with a new sub-brand named Himla.
Himla debuted at the 2025 Shanghai car show this week. According to its custodians, the initial model from the brand reflects Chery’s vision to redefine the future of traditional bakkies.
Chery said its 28 years of technical expertise have enabled the creation of an intelligent, connected vehicle that could reshaped the global bakkie landscape.
“The global bakkie segment is entering a phase of sustained growth,” the manufacturer said, citing predictions that global sales volumes will surpass 6.3m units by 2030.
“Bakkies play a vital role in many parts of the world, from remote work sites to everyday family life,” said Verene Petersen, national marketing manager for Chery SA.
“While we continue to evaluate opportunities in key markets, our focus with Himla is on building a product that speaks to global needs and local preferences alike.”
The name is said to draw inspiration from a reverence for mountain peaks and the spirit of conquest. The new brand will offer a full line-up, ranging from compact and mid-size to large bakkies, with multiple powertrain options including petrol, diesel and fully electric variants. A wide range of users is envisaged, from commercial and utility-focused applications to family transport and off-road adventure.
Each model in the series will be tailored to suit regional driving habits and regulatory standards, whether addressing the Middle East’s demand for off-road enhancements, South America’s cargo-hauling priorities, or Europe’s growing focus on electrification.
The range promises to adhere to Chery’s global five-star safety standard, incorporating intelligent driving assistance systems, high-strength body structures, and advanced battery safety technologies.
While Chery SA has not clearly stated that the Himla will come to our market, its introduction has not been dismissed as a strong possibility.
