Chery introduces a robot salesperson

It seems car salespeople are next in line to worry about potentially losing their jobs to artificial intelligence.
Chinese brand Chery has launched a humanoid robot salesperson called the AiMOGA, which it says takes the car-buying experience into the future by blending technology with a human touch.
Visitors were given a glimpse of this new era as the robot entered the showroom at the Joystar 4S dealership in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Clad in a sleek silver-grey exosuit, the robot moved among guests, drawing curious smiles and plenty of attention from the media. The humanoid welcomed guests, introduced vehicle features, served beverages and helped schedule test drives — all in a calm, friendly tone that made it feel less like a machine and more like a helpful host.
The AiMOGA Robot, a highly intelligent humanoid co-developed by Chery and the AiMOGA team, is an “Intelligent Sales Consultant” that is able to interpret user commands, physical gestures and the surrounding showroom environment. The name AiMOGA blends AI (Artificial Intelligence) with MOGA (Multi-Objective Genetic Algorithm).
The robot has a bionic motion system and automotive-grade hardware to support upright walking and dexterous hand operations. It is able to give guided tours and provide reception services alongside other robots.
The AiMOGA Robot is now officially deployed at Chery 4S dealerships. It is capable of conducting vehicle introductions, welcoming customers, guiding test drives, and autonomously switching between tasks.
In the future, Chery says it will operate in high-touch human-machine interaction scenarios such as shopping malls, exhibitions, cinemas and government service centres. It is also expected to enter spaces like homes, schools, and elder care facilities, where companionship, empathy, and adaptability are essential. Its capabilities in language, comprehension, multimodal generation, and dexterous hand operations will continue to evolve to meet these demands.
“Chery is changing the way people buy cars,” said Verene Petersen, National Marketing Manager for Chery SA. “With the AiMOGA Robot, we’re using technology to bring a more helpful experience into our retail spaces - one that feels less transactional and more connected. It’s not just about making things easier, it’s about making them better.”
