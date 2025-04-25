BMW South Africa is set to take part in the 15th edition of the Simola Hillclimb, which runs from May 1 to 4 in Knysna.
The event, widely regarded as a highlight on the local motorsport calendar, will see the brand enter three cars in the King of the Hill shoot-out for production-based road cars.
Cristiano Verolini will be behind the wheel of a BMW M4 Competition, entered by BMW’s ZA Hub, competing in the A4 category.
Joining him is Leyton Fourie, who’ll drive a BMW M2 backed by MUA and Compass Insure. Fourie claimed the BMW M2 Cup title in 2023 and races in the ADAC GT Masters with FK Performance in a BMW M4 GT3 EVO. He’ll line up in the A3 category.
The third entry comes from MINI, making its first appearance in the King of the Hill class. Bradleigh Boshoff will pilot a John Cooper Works model, entered with support from BP Ultimate and Castrol, in the A1 category.
BMW to take on Simola Hillclimb with three-car line-up
German brand goes for supremacy at premier motorsport event
Image: Supplied
