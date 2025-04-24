US President Donald Trump is planning to spare carmakers from some tariffs, The Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
Car parts would be exempted from tariffs that are being imposed on imports from China over fentanyl and tariffs levied on steel and aluminium, the report added.
Trump plans to exempt carmakers from some tariffs, FT reports
Image: Win McNamee/Getty Images
