Motoring

Trump plans to exempt carmakers from some tariffs, FT reports

By Reuters - 24 April 2025 - 10:00
US President Donald Trump is planning to spare carmakers from some tariffs, The Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
US President Donald Trump is planning to spare carmakers from some tariffs, The Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
Image: Win McNamee/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump is planning to spare carmakers from some tariffs, The Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

Car parts would be exempted from tariffs that are being imposed on imports from China over fentanyl and tariffs levied on steel and aluminium, the report added.

Five of Elon Musk’s late and unfulfilled Tesla promises

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a long history of making ambitious promises and often delivering late. Many of his biggest ideas continue to be in the works.
Motoring
1 day ago

Japan carmakers propel Nikkei after Trump hints at tariff relief

Japan's Nikkei share average climbed on Tuesday, propelled by a sharp rally for carmakers after US President Donald Trump hinted about granting the ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Volvo may take up to two years to expand US production to avoid tariffs

Sweden's Volvo Cars, controlled by Chinese carmaker Geely, will need up to two years to expand its US car production to avoid hefty import tariffs, ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R300 to enter SA illegally
R300 to enter SA illegally