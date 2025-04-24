In partnership with Kaizer Chiefs, Toyota SA launched its first Heart on Sleeve initiative of the year.
The campaign began on Mandela Day in 2023, turning sleeve sponsorship into a tangible expression of community support. This year, the campaign continues in Klipspruit at the Kliptown Youth Programme.
Through the collaboration, Toyota and Amakhosi delivered sports gear, early childhood learning equipment, laptops, cooking pots and first aid kits.
“This initiative reflects what Kaizer Chiefs stands for: heart, heritage and hope,” said Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung.
Kliptown Youth Programme is a community-based educational organisation that provides holistic support and opportunities to the people of Kliptown and surrounding communities.
The organisation focuses on providing tutoring, athletic and art programmes – empowering the next generation with tools to become successful members of society.
Toyota, Kaizer Chiefs uplift Kliptown youth
Heart on Sleeve campaign active since 2023
