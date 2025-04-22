German carmaker Mercedes-Benz unveiled on Tuesday a new all-electric luxury limousine van series called “Vision V” with some of the vehicles to be produced in China.
The vans will have lounge chairs that can fold down into a bed and huge screens that can turn the interior into a private cinema or karaoke bar.
“We want to give you a good look at our vision of a private lounge on wheels,” CEO Ola Källenius told an event before the Shanghai auto show.
“We are convinced there is enormous potential in China and around the world for a new segment such as this,” he said, adding the concept and the production model will be similar.
Like many other foreign carmakers, Mercedes-Benz's sales have dropped in China, hit hard by stiff competition from local rivals and as a sputtering economy saps consumer confidence.
Its China car sales fell 7% last year and 10% in the first quarter while van sales tumbled 20% last year and plummeted 39% in the first quarter.
Mercedes-Benz unveils new 'Vision V' luxury electric limousine
It marks the expansion of the top end of its van portfolio
Image: Supplied
