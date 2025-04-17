It should come as no surprise that the premium interior of the new A6 sedan is a dead ringer for the one in its e-tron sibling. As such you will spot a vast MMI panoramic display that fuses an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit and 14.5-inch touch display under a single pane of glass. Available as an option is a 10.9-inch front passenger display, which allows content streaming without distracting the driver, and a new HUD display that's 85% larger than before.
Th A6 sedan features Android Automotive OS with over-the-air updates for Audi connect services. The Audi Application Store, integrated into the MMI, offers various apps, including YouTube, without needing a smartphone. Available apps at launch include categories like Music, Video, Navigation and Weather. The system includes enhanced voice control via the Audi assistant, which is capable of accessing additional online content and AI-based knowledge through ChatGPT via Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. A meaty 810-watt Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System is available as a cost option.
Audi presents its suave and slippery new A6 sedan
Stylish executive saloon has an impressive drag coefficient of just 0.23Cd
Image: Supplied
Audi has released its new internal combustion-powered A6 sedan.
Joining the electric e-tron model launched last year, this newcomer boasts a sporty yet elegant appearance with a striking front end home to sleek LED headlamps, prominently positioned Audi rings and a large, low-positioned Singleframe radiator grille.
Other neat touches include the brand's signature quattro blisters around the front/rear wheel arches and a three-dimensional light strip that neatly bridges the rear OLED taillamp clusters.
Image: Supplied
For a sensible executive saloon the new A6 lays claims to an impressive drag coefficient of just 0.23Cd. This is achieved via numerous aerodynamic aids including front air curtains that direct air flow down the sides of the vehicle. Aiding this feature is a specially designed front spoiler to reduce front-axle lift, plus smooth underbody panels to further minimise unwanted drag. While the shape of the rear notchback also contributes to the car's stellar aerodynamics, the wide air diffuser is said to enhance its overall driving dynamics.
Three engines are on offer, starting with a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged TFSI petrol making 150kW and 340Nm of torque. It'll zip from 0-100km/h in 8.2 seconds and top out at 244km/h. Those wanting a bit more performance punch can opt for the 3.0l six-cylinder turbocharged petrol making 270kW and 550Nm. According to Audi this is good enough for 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds and a limited top speed of 250km/h.
There's also a frugal 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel twisting out 150kW and 400Nm. These figures will see it sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.8 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 244km/h.
Image: Supplied
Both the four-cylinder diesel and six-cylinder petrol engine models are boosted by 48V mild-hybrid technology that Audi says enhances performance, reduces fuel consumption and lessens overall CO2 emissions. This system also allows these select A6 sedan models to run on electric power only when driving slowly in the city or navigating stop/start traffic. Furthermore, it generates an additional drive torque of up to 230Nm and up to 18kW when starting off or overtaking. Up to 25kW is recuperated when decelerating.
All new A6 sedans are paired to an S-Tronic automatic gearbox. Quattro all-wheel drive is standard on the 3.0l TFSI and optional on the 2.0l TDI. The 2.0l TFSI is front-wheel drive.
Image: Supplied
Depending on the model and market, the A6 sedan can be ordered with one of three suspension set-ups: standard, sports (lowers the body by 20mm) and adaptive air. The latter features electronically controlled damping, which now gives the vehicle a much broader spread of options between comfortable handling and sporty, agile handling.
A reworked electromechanical progressive steering system is fitted as standard while all-wheel steering is available as an option on cars fitted with the Quattro system. This boosts manoeuvrability at low speeds and increases handling stability at higher velocities. Other neat driving tech includes brake torque vectoring and Audi's iBRS brake-by-wire system.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Other features fitted as standard to the A6 sedan range include park assist plus, a reverse camera, traffic sign-based speed limiter, camera-based traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, park assist plus with distance display and distraction/drowsiness warning.
Audi South Africa PR manager Terence Steenkamp told TimesLIVE on Wednesday there are currently no confirmed plans to bring the new Audi A6 to South Africa.
