Chinese automaker Chery plans to go on a hybrid offensive in 2025.
It will launch as many as 19 models boasting varying degrees of electrification, from standard hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), to plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and range-extender electric vehicles (REEV).
The brand did not confirm how many of these models are destined for Mzansi.
At this year's Shanghai Auto Show, it will launch a new sub-brand dubbed Super Hybrid CSH. The Tiggo 7 CSH, Tiggo 8 CSH, and Tiggo 9 CSH will make their public debut at the event. The CSH range purports consumption figures about 3l/100km. A dedicated 2.0l turbocharged hybrid engine, combined with specialised transmissions, delivers up to 280kW of total system output and a hybrid motor speed of 24,000rpm.
“CSH is engineered for versatility, including off-road conditions, where custom power solutions allow drivers to tackle everything from deserts to rugged terrain,” the company said in a statement. “We believe Super Hybrid technology will become a key growth driver in markets like South Africa, especially as we expand our local line-up with electrified models later this year,” said Jay Jay Botes, general manager for Chery SA.
Chery began experimenting with hybrid technology as far back as 2001 and lays claim to being among China's earliest pioneers in the arena. The manufacturer will soon put its new CSH technology to the test in a demanding long-distance evaluation.
Over four days, the Tiggo 9 CSH will cover more than 1,600km, from the Three Gorges, passing through Wuhan and Wuzhen and ending in Shanghai.
Chery to release 19 new hybrids in 2025
Consumption as low as 3l/100km promised by new technology
