2025 World Car Awards winners announced

The electric Kia EV3 won the overall 2025 World Car of the Year title

22 April 2025 - 16:45
Kia is no stranger to World Car Awards victories.
Kia is no stranger to World Car Awards victories.
The 2025 World Car Awards journey culminated in an announcement ceremony at the New York International Auto Show this week, and the electric Kia EV3 took top honours as the overall 2025 World Car of the Year title winner.

This was the second consecutive World Car of the Year win for Kia and third World Car of the Year win overall. The Kia EV9 won last year’s top honour while the Kia Telluride won the title in 2020. The latest win brings the total number of awards won by Kia to six in World Car’s 21-year history.

Volvo's EX90 scooped the World Luxury Car title for 2025.
Volvo's EX90 scooped the World Luxury Car title for 2025.
In the World Luxury Car category the Volvo EX90 received the main prize. This is the third World Car Award win for the Volvo Group; the Volvo XC60 was the 2018 World Car of the Year.

Porsche's 911 GTS was declared World Performance Car for 2025.
Porsche's 911 GTS was declared World Performance Car for 2025.
The 2025 World Performance Car title went to the Porsche 911 GTS. Porsche has won the World Performance Car title a total of eight times.

The spunky Hyundai Inster received acclaim.
The spunky Hyundai Inster received acclaim.
Hyundai took the trophy for 2025 World Electric Vehicle with its Inster model, making it the third World Electric Vehicle win for the brand.

China's BYD is a brand on the rise.
China's BYD is a brand on the rise.
It was the BYD Seagull that drove off with the trophy in the World Urban Car category.

Volkswagen's ID.Buzz oozes charm.
Volkswagen's ID.Buzz oozes charm.
Last but not least, Volkswagen was awarded the 2025 World Car Design of the Year title for its ID.Buzz electric minibus.

