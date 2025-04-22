The 2025 World Car Awards journey culminated in an announcement ceremony at the New York International Auto Show this week, and the electric Kia EV3 took top honours as the overall 2025 World Car of the Year title winner.
This was the second consecutive World Car of the Year win for Kia and third World Car of the Year win overall. The Kia EV9 won last year’s top honour while the Kia Telluride won the title in 2020. The latest win brings the total number of awards won by Kia to six in World Car’s 21-year history.
2025 World Car Awards winners announced
The electric Kia EV3 won the overall 2025 World Car of the Year title
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
In the World Luxury Car category the Volvo EX90 received the main prize. This is the third World Car Award win for the Volvo Group; the Volvo XC60 was the 2018 World Car of the Year.
Image: Supplied
The 2025 World Performance Car title went to the Porsche 911 GTS. Porsche has won the World Performance Car title a total of eight times.
Image: Supplied
Hyundai took the trophy for 2025 World Electric Vehicle with its Inster model, making it the third World Electric Vehicle win for the brand.
Image: Supplied
It was the BYD Seagull that drove off with the trophy in the World Urban Car category.
Image: Supplied
Last but not least, Volkswagen was awarded the 2025 World Car Design of the Year title for its ID.Buzz electric minibus.
