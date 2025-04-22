2025 Festival of Motoring set for August

The eighth edition of the Festival of Motoring powered by WesBank will take place at the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 29 to 31.
“The Festival of Motoring is about more than just cars – it’s about people, passion and the unity that the automotive world fosters,” said Michael Dehn, MD of Messe Frankfurt South Africa. Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank, said the company is excited to surpass previous achievements and showcase the very best the automotive industry has to offer.
Participating brands for 2025 include VW, VW Commercial, Toyota, GAC, Suzuki, BAIC, GWM, Haval, Ora, Tank, Chery, Mahindra, Isuzu, LDV and Subaru. In addition, more than 100 automotive lifestyle exhibitors will showcase accessories, services and mobility solutions.
Visitors can also engage in complimentary hands-on experiences such as the self-handling Track, where they can test their driving skills, and the 4x4 adventure zone, designed for navigating rugged terrain.
For those seeking adrenaline-fueled experiences, the festival offers exclusive driving sessions featuring the BMW Motorsport Club Series, Simola Hill Climb, MasterDrive and more. These experiences will be available for purchase from mid-May 2025, offering festival-only pricing. This year's event also marks the debut of the Vilaca Racing Ultimate Car and Driver Challenge, a dynamic competition designed to test both drivers and their machines in time attack laps over three days.
Motorsport enthusiasts are in for a thrilling experience as Formula One-type vehicles hold demonstration laps and the Sunbet ZX10 Masters Cup Superbikes will hold two official rounds at the event. Visitors will see seasoned riders push the limits of Kawasaki ZX10Rs in a battle for supremacy on the track. Short-term insurer Santam will sponsor the show's premium suite and off-road adventure zone.
“We salute the exhibitors of the event for standing alongside their most important stakeholders, the consumers,” said Judy Maharaj, show director of the Festival of Motoring. Ticket prices are set at R295 per adult and R82 for children aged 4 to 12 years. Two hospitality options are available: The FoM Santam Premium Suite and the FoM Santam Chill Pod.
2025 Festival of Motoring set for August
Enthusiasts are in for a thrilling ride
Image: Supplied
