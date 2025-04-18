While you do hear the characteristic clatter when outside the vehicle, its timbre is muzzled by extensive sound proofing. From inside, you would hardly be able to tell this was a diesel.
REVIEW | Audi Q3 35 TDI Sportback extols diesel virtues
Oil-burner benefits ring soundly from behind the wheel of this Teuton
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Audi launched its second-generation (current) Q3 range in 2019, but only recently has it introduced a diesel derivative .
You could probably blame the Dieselgate emissions saga for that. The scandal had far-reaching effects on global product planning for the Volkswagen Group as a whole.
If you recall, diesel technology was once a cornerstone for the organisation, widespread throughout its offerings across various brands. And while the German monolith tried to make an effortless segue towards electrification in the wake of those embarrassing revelations, that plan did not quite materialise as envisaged.
Locally, Audi seems to be having a tough time. Dwindling sales have led to a reduction in its dealership footprint. These days, the carmaker seems to be focusing more on bolstering its pre-owned and aftersales businesses in Mzansi, instead of relying on new releases to drive activity. Its high-priced, all-electric wares are not getting much attention from buyers.
Some readers may remember that in 2024 we ran a Q3 35 TFSI Black Edition in our long-term test program. The car had plenty going for it, but there was one aspect that we could not quite wrap our heads around.
At the time, the 35 TFSI Black Edition was the second most-expensive model in the Q3 range, but it wielded the smallest engine, that familiar 1.4l turbocharged-petrol unit.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Audi had intended for the model to offer flagship status, bundled with just about every optional extra in the catalogue.
But one wondered: why not just buy the base 35 TFSI and specify it to your liking, or get the 40 TFSI, with its more potent 2.0l turbocharged-petrol, which undercut the Black Edition by a decent margin?
The new diesel derivative wears the 35 TDI moniker and uses a 2.0l turbocharged-diesel unit (110kW/360Nm), linked to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic.
Pricing kicks off at R776,300 for the base version, R854,820 for the Urban Edition or R921,250 for the Black Edition. Add around R25,000 if you want any of these in the sleeker Sportback body format. Our 35 TDI tester was configured so, and furthermore replete with Black Edition trimmings, coming in at R946,850. It is priced in-between the equivalent rivals from BMW (X1 sDrive18d M Sport) and Mercedes-Benz (GLA200d AMG Line).
While the 1.4l in the 35 TSI got the job done in appliance-like fashion, the stout unit in the 35 TDI transforms the character of the Q3.
The extent to which the Volkswagen Group has refined diesel technology is quite something. On crisp autumn mornings the diesel Q3 fires up without barely even cranking, nary a puff of smoke or a hint of sulphur from the tailpipes. It's so far removed from memories of the A4 1.9 TDI that ferried me to school nearly two decades ago, with its cold start smells and sounds forever seared on my memory.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
