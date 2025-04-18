Chinese marque Omoda has refreshed its popular C5 model with a version dubbed the X Series.
The Lux X is available at R425,900, while the Elegance X comes in at R465,900.
These models benefit from a host of changes, while the lower Street and Style versions of the C5 remain unchanged.
The new front fascia of the X Series gives the C5 a sportier appearance, emphasised by a diamond-matrix grille, new headlamps and revised lower bumper elements. Overall, the C5 has been brought more in line with the C9, which was launched in SA in November 2024.
Black-painted alloys round off the upgrades. Alongside the refreshed design elements, a new dual-clutch transmission (DCT) is now standard for the C5 X Series. The six-speed gearbox is paired with a 1.5l turbocharged-petrol engine, producing 115kW and 230Nm.
These enhancements claim to improve performance. According to Omoda, the 0-100km/h sprint time was reduced by 0.9 seconds to nine seconds. Claimed fuel consumption is now rated at 6.9l per 100km — an improvement over the outgoing 7.4l per 100km.
Drivers can switch between Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes. The previous torsion beam rear suspension has been replaced with a multilink setup, promising improved ride comfort and sharper handling.
The brake pedal was adjusted for improved feedback. Inside, the C5 benefits from additional soft-touch materials for the driver and front passenger door trim, while the 15-watt wireless charger has been replaced with a 50-watt charger with a ventilation system. Boot space has gone up too, from 378l to 442l.
With the rear seat folded flat, the C5 can swallow up to 1,149l of cargo — 74l more than the outgoing model. The C5 range comes with a five-year/150,000km warranty, five-year/70,000km service plan and ten-year/one-million km engine warranty as part of the standard price.
Omoda updates C5 range with new X Series model
The new series comes with a host of enhancements in looks, performance and baggage space
Image: Supplied
