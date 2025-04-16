VW's Kariega plant prepares for new SUV

Last month, we reported on the new Volkswagen Tera compact SUV. It will have a different name when it goes on sale locally, and it is destined to be produced alongside the Polo and Polo Vivo at the brand's Kariega plant in the Eastern Cape from 2027.
Preparations are already under way. The manufacturer announced this week that it will spend the next month installing and upgrading facilities throughout its production areas. Vehicle production of the popular Polo and Polo Vivo will be halted from 14 April to 12 May, to allow teams to perform the required work on the line in areas such as body shop, paint shop and final assembly.
The planned work builds on the foundation of the installations performed in December 2024 during the plant’s annual shutdown. About 60% of the required changes were effected over the 25 days of shutdown, including the installation of 38 new fixtures and seven new robots, along with other modifications. Making up the remaining 40%, the work planned for the coming four weeks includes finalising all installations completed in the body shop, station modifications and the programming of robots in the paint shop and modifying conveyors in final assembly, among other tasks.
The completion of this work will also mark the start of the commissioning phase of the A0 SUV entry project. The preparations for the third model — which was announced alongside a R4bn investment at the VW Indaba event in February 2024 — extend beyond production.
The procurement team has completed the nominations of suppliers, in line with the localisation targets set for the new model’s parts. Meanwhile, the product development team is collaborating with colleagues at Volkswagen do Brasil to develop the vehicle, with a VWGA employee stationed at the VW plant in São Bernardo do Campo as technical project leader. The production team is also collaborating with their Brazilian counterparts for the launch of this model.
Additionally, the company will soon be issuing an invitation to customers across the African continent to help select the name of this new model.
VW's Kariega plant prepares for new SUV
Latest offering to roll off production line in 2027
Image: Supplied
Last month, we reported on the new Volkswagen Tera compact SUV. It will have a different name when it goes on sale locally, and it is destined to be produced alongside the Polo and Polo Vivo at the brand's Kariega plant in the Eastern Cape from 2027.
Preparations are already under way. The manufacturer announced this week that it will spend the next month installing and upgrading facilities throughout its production areas. Vehicle production of the popular Polo and Polo Vivo will be halted from 14 April to 12 May, to allow teams to perform the required work on the line in areas such as body shop, paint shop and final assembly.
The planned work builds on the foundation of the installations performed in December 2024 during the plant’s annual shutdown. About 60% of the required changes were effected over the 25 days of shutdown, including the installation of 38 new fixtures and seven new robots, along with other modifications. Making up the remaining 40%, the work planned for the coming four weeks includes finalising all installations completed in the body shop, station modifications and the programming of robots in the paint shop and modifying conveyors in final assembly, among other tasks.
The completion of this work will also mark the start of the commissioning phase of the A0 SUV entry project. The preparations for the third model — which was announced alongside a R4bn investment at the VW Indaba event in February 2024 — extend beyond production.
The procurement team has completed the nominations of suppliers, in line with the localisation targets set for the new model’s parts. Meanwhile, the product development team is collaborating with colleagues at Volkswagen do Brasil to develop the vehicle, with a VWGA employee stationed at the VW plant in São Bernardo do Campo as technical project leader. The production team is also collaborating with their Brazilian counterparts for the launch of this model.
Additionally, the company will soon be issuing an invitation to customers across the African continent to help select the name of this new model.
Affordable ID.Every1 and Tera crucial to VW's next chapter
LAUNCH | The 2025 VW Golf is at the top of its game
REVIEW | Why legacy brand fans will like the VW Tiguan 1.4 TSI Life
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos