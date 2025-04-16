Stellantis joins Mandela Bay Business Chamber to tackle unemployment

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and automaker Stellantis will collaborate on the Eastern Cape Youth Empowerment Programme to boost futures in the Eastern Cape.
The programme aims to equip 50 young people with the valuable skills and market access needed to secure sustainable employment in the fast-evolving digital economy. In a media statement, Stellantis cited a 41% unemployment rate in the province.
It is also home to Stellantis’ new assembly plant in the Coega Industrial Development Zone in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan area and will contribute jobs to the province and the automotive industry.
Together with key business and financial partners, this new transformative initiative will provide critical opportunities in a sector primed for quality job creation and in need of new skills as the prospect of new energy vehicle production becomes a reality for the industry.
“Education is the biggest contributor to progress, and the more people we can provide education to, the more they will contribute to their lives and their communities,” said Stellantis SA MD, Mike Whitfield.
“Our greenfields manufacturing facility will be establishing the very jobs these new skills will be trained to fulfil.”
Through the SA Youth online platform, 50 young Eastern Cape learners from disadvantaged backgrounds will be identified and selected to undergo a year-long programme focused on providing technical training in ODIN Checkpoint Shop floor Task Management Solutions. This leading global automation technology is the type used in world-class manufacturing facilities, including Stellantis SA’s new plant. The training will be complemented by mentorship and hands-on experience in virtual systems maintenance.
The project will further provide the trainees with direct market access, allowing them to engage in various services, including system onboarding, implementation, and the development of standard operating procedures content. Additionally, the Chamber’s Entrepreneurship Desk will support the young trainees in developing vital entrepreneurial skills, empowering them to launch their business ventures and contribute to the economic upliftment of the region.
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, a respected nonprofit company representing about 700 members from commerce and industry, will play a key role in facilitating the success of this initiative.
In addition to Stellantis, the Chamber has partnered with Jendamark, Harambee, the Eastern Cape Development Corporation and member companies in the manufacturing industry to deliver the necessary resources and connections to make this project a reality. The initiative will also have a strong focus on entrepreneurial development, with micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the area benefiting from the skilled youth workforce.
The Chamber has already placed more than 100 interns with full stipends in local MSMEs and will continue to provide valuable opportunities for youth in the region.
“We believe in the power of partnerships to drive change. By equipping our youth with in-demand skills and providing direct market access, we are not only combating unemployment but fostering an entrepreneurial spirit that will last for generations,” said Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen.
