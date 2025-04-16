Available for order with either a 3.0l six-cylinder turbodiesel (G450d) or a 3.0l six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine (G500), the G-Class Edition Stronger than the 1980s can be licked it one of two nostalgic colour options: Manufaktur Agave Green or Colorado Beige. The historic hues are complemented by 1980s-spec orange indicator lenses.
Mercedes-Benz builds special edition G-Class to honour original
Exclusive limited-run model features old-school colours and retro interior
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its exclusive new G-Class Edition Stronger than the 1980s.
To be offered in limited numbers (only 460 will leave the production line), the carmaker said the bespoke model "captures the magic of the off-road legend's origins" by paying tribute to the first Geländewagen model series (W460) that rose to provenance in the 1980s.
Image: Supplied
Available for order with either a 3.0l six-cylinder turbodiesel (G450d) or a 3.0l six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine (G500), the G-Class Edition Stronger than the 1980s can be licked it one of two nostalgic colour options: Manufaktur Agave Green or Colorado Beige. The historic hues are complemented by 1980s-spec orange indicator lenses.
To further enhance the off-road vehicle's retro chops, Mercedes-Benz finished the radiator grille, bumpers, wheel arch flares and exterior mirror houses in Night Black Magno.
Other select features include a set of classic five-spoke alloy wheels, black underbody protection and a historic bonnet emblem featuring Mercedes-Benz lettering and laurel wreath on a blue background.
An edition-specific spare wheel cover is also included, as are black door knobs and front puddle lights that project the phrase "G – Stronger than time".
Meanwhile the standard-fit Professional Line Exterior package bolts on front/rear mud flaps, protective headlamp grilles, all-terrain tyres and the option of a roof luggage rack.
The old-school vibes continue inside the cabin, where you'll find the centre panel of the black leather seats covered with dove grey fabric that was popular at the time. "Stronger than the 1980s" lettering adorns the trim moulding of the passenger grab handle, while the front door sill panels feature the topography of the Schöckl mountain near Graz, the location of the test track where the G-Class has proven its off-road capabilities since 1979.
The traditional "Schöckl Proved" badge at the base of the B-pillar is designed in a classic 1980s style, displaying a historical G-model in the respective vehicle colour.
Each vehicle features "1 of 460" lettering on the centre console, which further underlines the exclusivity of the G-Class.
A multifunction leather steering wheel, sliding glass sunroof and Burmester 3D surround sound system complete the interior equipment.
Pricing for the G-Class Edition Stronger than the 1980s starts at £152,815 (R3,830,894).
