Get Lost Project Safari is a reimagined Elise S1 fit for any adventure

“The idea of taking an Elise off-road might sound ridiculous, and that’s exactly why we leaned into it,” says George Williams, founder of Get Lost.
“That one silly idea gave us real creative freedom. Every element was considered from the ground up, not just to look good in isolation but to enhance the character and capability of the entire car.”
Image: Supplied
Get Lost is a new UK-based automotive brand that's burst onto the scene with this off-road ready Lotus Elise S1.
Reimagined for alternative adventurers, Project Safari is ready to tame the great outdoors thanks to a full set of all-terrain tyres and a bespoke suspension system that raises the standard car's ride height by 100mm. There's also a limited-slip differential for added traction and a rally-inspired hydraulic handbrake.
Though Get Lost is yet to give us a deep-dive on the vehicle's upgraded engine, it has promised whatever is mounted amidships will deliver "strong and reliable performance".
Image: Supplied
“The idea of taking an Elise off-road might sound ridiculous, and that’s exactly why we leaned into it,” says George Williams, founder of Get Lost.
“That one silly idea gave us real creative freedom. Every element was considered from the ground up, not just to look good in isolation but to enhance the character and capability of the entire car.”
Image: Supplied
Get Lost says the first Project Safari customer builds are due to start later this year. The carmaker is now welcoming letters of interest from customers, collaborators, and anyone who sees themselves in this vision. For more information visit getlostautomotive.com
