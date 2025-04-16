Motoring

EU says it no longer plans to ban carbon fibre

The decision will cause relief among car manufacturers

By Motoring Reporter - 16 April 2025 - 10:00
Carbon fibre is a popular material in sports cars due to its light weight and strength.
Carbon fibre will no longer be banned in Europe as planned.

A representative from the European parliament told Motor 1 Italia it will drop the lightweight material from the draft proposal, stating: “Carbon fibre will be removed from the list of harmful materials, and cars sold in Europe will therefore be able to continue using it even after 2029.” 

The decision will cause relief among car manufacturers, which use the lightweight material extensively. It was reported earlier this week that the EU had proposed a ban on carbon fibre, the favoured material used to lighten high-performance cars and add a sporty finish to vehicle interiors, as a hazardous material.

A new amendment proposed by the European parliament would have effectively banned the material’s use in Europe from 2029. The amendment was proposed under a revision to the EU’s End of Life Vehicles Directive which deals with recycling old cars. According to the EU, carbon fibre filaments can become airborne and be harmful if they come into contact with human skin, mucous membranes and organ linings.

Carbon fibre is popular in car construction, particularly in high-performance vehicles, due to its light weight and strength. Car manufacturers are among the biggest users of the material, accounting for about 20% of global use, and carbon fibre was a $5.5bn (R104.20bn) industry in 2024, according to Motor 1. 

Many sports cars and electric vehicles use the material, particularly for the body, chassis and even wheels, to reduce weight and enhance performance. The material is not used only in exotic cars, having filtered down to more mainstream vehicles in recent years.

