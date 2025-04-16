2025 SA Safari rally set for May

Between 18 to 24 May, SA will make motorsport history as it hosts the South African Safari Rally – Round 3 of the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC).
The inaugural event, presented by partner Toyota Gazoo Racing, is heralded as a global spotlight moment.
“It’s about more than racing – it’s about showcasing our talent, our terrain and our ability to deliver world-class events,” said Vic Maharaj, CEO of Motorsport South Africa. “With SA-manufactured cars making up more than half of the field, a testament to our engineering excellence and deep motorsport roots, having the event on our home ground for the first time is incredibly exciting. We believe this could open doors to even bigger opportunities, including F1 in the future.”
“With entries closing at the end of April, the line-up of top local and international participants is growing and fans can expect to see some of the biggest names in international rally-raid on local soil,” noted Archie Rutherford, CEO of SA Rally Raid Championship (SARRC).
Ross Branch, Botswana’s home-grown FIM W2RC champion, and his fan-favourite “Kalahari Ferrari” will make an appearance with Hero Motorsports.
Giniel de Villiers, Dakar Rally legend, is coming out of retirement to join the high-octane Team Hilux Rally Raid for the next two seasons. On the international front, headlining the entries received is Qatari star, Nasser al-Attiyah, and French co-driver Edouard Boulanger from the Dacia Sandriders team. Al-Attiyah is not only the reigning W2RC champion but has won all three titles since this premier international rally-raid championship debuted in 2022.
This is backed up by no less than five FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies titles, as well as five Dakar Rally wins. Al-Attiyah will have to face some stiff local competition. Bracing up are the young guns from TGRSA – Saood Variawa and Guy Botterill, Neil Woolridge Motorsport’s (NWM) Gareth Woolridge – 2023 South African Rally Raid Champion and Century Racing's Brian Baragwanath.
The event will attract about 100 participants across the different classes. From Sun City to the desert dunes, the W2RC route will test the best of the best in a uniquely African setting.
2025 SA Safari rally set for May
Inaugural event could open doors to greater hosting opportunities
Image: Supplied
