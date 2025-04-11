Looking at the two vehicles from the side profiles, the family relationship is clear. However, from the front and rear angles, they are quite different. The latest Prado adopted a throwback flavour, taking cues from the boxy, upright Land Cruiser iterations of yesteryear. With its L-shaped headlamps and imposing single-frame grille, the Lexus has a swaggering appearance.
Lexus GX vs Toyota Land Cruiser Prado: What’s the difference?
Obvious and subtle enhancements appeal to a different type of buyer
Image: Supplied
The names Celsior, Altezza, Aristo and Soarer are foreign to the average South African motorist, unless they have a fascination for Japanese-market nomenclature. The nameplates adorned the buttocks of some Toyota products, models that were also sold under the Lexus banner under completely different handles.
Badge engineering efforts between Toyota and its upmarket division are nothing new. Locally, we have seen it with the Toyota Land Cruiser 200 (now 300) and Lexus LX, sold concurrently.
The parallel approach is to be repeated as the GX enters the market, boasting close kinship with the latest Toyota Land Cruiser Prado launched in 2024.
Image: Supplied
Having tested both vehicles extensively in the past month, we decided to offer an overview of what sets them apart and how they appeal to different audiences.
This may the first GX to be sold locally, but the lineage of the Prado-based model dates back to 2002.
In this iteration of the GX, however, the brand seems to have gone much further in its efforts to give the product a stronger Lexus identity, rather than simply executing a rebadge with more upmarket appointments.
Image: Supplied
Looking at the two vehicles from the side profiles, the family relationship is clear. However, from the front and rear angles, they are quite different. The latest Prado adopted a throwback flavour, taking cues from the boxy, upright Land Cruiser iterations of yesteryear. With its L-shaped headlamps and imposing single-frame grille, the Lexus has a swaggering appearance.
Pricing for the Prado ranges between R1,329,900 (TX grade) and R1,485,300 (VX grade). The Lexus will set you back upwards of R1,766,000 (Overtrail trim) to R1,829,000 for the SE.
Boasting a seven-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan, the Lexus has the superior after sales package, compared to the three-year/100,000 warranty and nine-service/90,000km package included with the Toyota.
Image: Supplied
There are slight differences in dimensions between the two models. Using the basic Prado TX and the standard GX Overtrail as our reference points for the comparison, the former is 4,925mm long and the latter is 5,015mm. Their wheelbase lengths are the same at 2,850mm. While the Prado is a seven-seater across the range, the GX in Overtrail guise is a five-seater, with the costlier SE offering a three-row layout.
There are also minor differences in ride height and clearances off-road. The Prado TX has a 206mm ground clearance, an approach angle of 30 degrees and departure angle of 17 degrees. The Lexus GX Overtrail rides 220mm above ground, with approach and departure angles of 27 degrees and 22 degrees respectively.
Image: Supplied
Truth be told, the variations are negligible as both models deliver the same excellent level of capability on the rough stuff, replete with the expected hardware and electronic aids that make light work of tough terrain. My off-road encounter with the Prado was over a course at Zwartkops during SA 2025 Car of the Year testing, and in the Lexus it was traversing through Eastern Cape valleys. The vehicles’ electronic crawl function is particularly handy, automating acceleration and braking, leaving the driver to focus on maintaining course via steering.
The cabins make for interesting contrasts. With its chunkier switchgear elements, the Prado exudes a tough and uncomplicated feel. From the infotainment system to the fascia and door panels, the Lexus is entirely different. Fewer buttons, a more compact three-spoke steering wheel, richer surface materials (including genuine leather seat upholstery) and noticeably more generous levels of insulation material gives the Lexus an appropriately premium feeling.
Image: Supplied
However, the biggest change is heard and felt once the start button is pressed. Firing up the Prado brings the familiar acoustics of a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged-diesel (150kW/500Nm) which is linked to an eight-speed automatic. The powertrain reinforces the Prado's status as the more humble of the two vehicles.
In the Lexus, you get a 3.5-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 petrol that breathes into life in hushed fashion. At full tilt, the 260kW/650Nm unit produces a silky growl, complemented by a buttery 10-speed automatic. However, there is a downside to this additional grunt and refinement: whereas the Prado has a total 110l fuel tank capacity, the GX is limited to 80l. The packaging compromises of the V6 encroached on the 30l reserve that would have otherwise been possible.
Its claimed consumption of 12.3l/100km could yield a range of 650km. Basically half the 1,392km promised by the Prado, with its claimed 7.9l/100km and bigger belly. At first look one would think a pricier, more luxurious Prado would be a hard sell, but the Japanese brand claims its allocation for the year is close to spoken for.
