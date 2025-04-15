Everyone has a story about a Volkswagen Golf. Spanning over five decades and eight generations, the German icon has cemented itself as the archetypal family-sized hatchback.
Even though the motoring landscape now favours crossovers and sport-utility vehicles, there remains a tranche of buyers who see the sense in a conventional C-segment option such as this.
And the Golf is one of the last remaining in the local market, alongside the Mazda 3. Of course, we are excluding the more expensive, premium-badged expressions on the genre, like the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, BMW 1-Series and Audi A3.
Pricing for the new Golf kicks off at R580,900 for the 1.4 TSI Life. The Life Plus grade is R604,500; the R-Line will set you back R660,000 and the R-Line Plus carries a sticker of R688,100. Pricing includes a five-year/90,000km service plan and three-year/120,000km warranty.
Unlike with the diverse 7 and 7.5 models, there is only one engine offering now: the 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged-petrol.
LAUNCH | The 2025 VW Golf is at the top of its game
Eighth generation of the vaunted hatchback finally arrives in SA
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
When Volkswagen first launched the Golf 8 locally in 2021, it was sold exclusively in GTI trim, with the R following soon after.
Now, the tables have turned. With this updated 8.5 iteration; it is the “garden variety” 1.4 TSI that will take focus. Fuel quality issues have cast doubt on the introduction of the more powerful 2.0 TSI derivatives in GTI and R trims.
We attended the launch of the standard 8.5 Golf in Kempton Park last week. Our driving route took us through the back roads of the province, with open stretches and freeway traffic providing real-world conditions for evaluation.
While colleagues ran for the high-tier R-Line Plus grades, we opted to spend the day with the modest, basic Life version – it offers better insight into the substance of the car, without added frills to detract.
Visually, the Golf 8.5 is a sleeker evolution of its predecessor, which had sharper edges. It is still unmistakably a Golf: its distinctive silhouette, subtle design cues and low-key charm culminate in a design that is entirely sober and sensible. That conservative sense is reiterated with a set of attractive – not flashy – 16-inch alloy wheels in a twist pattern. And while it does fit into a compact categorisation, it is hardly a dainty vehicle – remember that there is still a smaller sibling below it, the popular Polo. The five-door Golf has a boot capacity of 381l; while its overall length measures 4,282mm and height is pegged at 1,483mm.
Image: Supplied
Basic safety kit in the standard Life model comprises the usual electronic stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes and seven airbags.
From the moment you pull the door handle, that typical feeling of Volkswagen solidity makes an impression. The Golf has always had a reputation for being built to an above-average standard and it is no different here. It still feels like the kind of vehicle that will last you well beyond the repayment term. Even though the Life is positioned as the basic model, it still benefits from LED headlamps, cruise control, digital instrument cluster, keyless-start and a comprehensive 10.3-inch infotainment system, with a six-speaker audio set-up.
The infotainment system was said to have received a once-over for improved user-friendliness. And while it is still finicky in certain aspects, the system is certainly much faster and easier to operate than what was encountered in the 8 GTI four years ago.
Planted comfortably in the fabric-upholstered seats, we tipped the Golf into D and set off. Transmission is dealt with by an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic now. Buyers are unlikely to miss the dual-clutch automatic (DSG) of before. Shifts are still smooth, but without the low-speed clunkiness that the DSG exhibited. With 110kW/250Nm the power source is tractable enough, delivering excellent economy in the 6l/100km region – and lower on the open road.
Image: Supplied
Road manners of the front-wheel drive hatchback are well-sorted. In typical Golf fashion, it hugs the bends confidently and cruises with a sense of decorum that could give more expensive vehicles a run for their money.
At the price of the base Life, there are indeed options – particularly from China – that offer more for the money.
But none of them has the cachet, quality and pedigree of the proven Volkswagen. Truly, there is only one Golf – and for those loyal brand fans, nothing else will do.
