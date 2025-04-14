Evolved Toyota GR Yaris is stronger, better and more aerodynamic
The sporty upgrade benefited from professional race driver Kazuya Oshima
Toyota has upgraded its GR Yaris again. After last year's revamp, the Japanese carmaker is now offering its sensational little hot hatchback with a host of beefed-up components for increased service life and all-round better driving performance.
Chief among these is the eight-speed Gazoo Racing Direct Automatic Transmission, which Toyota says now benefits from improved gear selection control during sporty driving. Downshifts using the steering wheel paddles are shorter and more responsive, while upshifts made near the engine's redline are apparently more direct. Automatic GR Yaris models further benefit from a far more generously-sized foot rest.
The chassis has been made more robust with the addition of widened bolt heads (24mm up from 22mm) for fastening the rear suspension members to the vehicle body. These are joined by new ribbed bolt flanges on the front lower arms and ball joints, plus thicker bolt flanges (3.1mm up from 2.1mm) for fastening the rear shock absorbers to the body.
To accommodate these chunkier bolts and increased torque settings, Toyota has fitted the fettled GR Yaris with recalibrated dampers to improve both control and ride comfort. The overall linearity of the electronic power steering has also been treated to a re-tune through repeated improvements with the help of professional race driver Kazuya Oshima.
Other notable improvements come in the form of an optional vertical, rally-style parking brake and the inclusion of Toyota Safety Sense as standard equipment on all trim levels.
Finally, customers are able to tick the box on the new Aero Performance Package that bolts on a ducted aluminium bonnet for improved engine bay heat dispersion, a more pronounced front lip spoiler for better overall lift balance and front fender ducts for reduced wheel arch pressure. It also adds a flat fuel tank undercover for increased aerodynamic performance, a fully adjustable rear wing and a set of rear bumper ducts.
At the time of writing Toyota confirmed this modified GR Yaris is only available in Japan.