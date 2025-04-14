Motoring

Evolved Toyota GR Yaris is stronger, better and more aerodynamic

The sporty upgrade benefited from professional race driver Kazuya Oshima

By Motoring Staff - 15 April 2025 - 12:25
The optional Aero Performance Package looks the business and boosts aerodynamic performance.
The optional Aero Performance Package looks the business and boosts aerodynamic performance.
Image: Supplied

Toyota has upgraded its GR Yaris again. After last year's revamp, the Japanese carmaker is now offering its sensational little hot hatchback with a host of beefed-up components for increased service life and all-round better driving performance.

Chief among these is the eight-speed Gazoo Racing Direct Automatic Transmission, which Toyota says now benefits from improved gear selection control during sporty driving. Downshifts using the steering wheel paddles are shorter and more responsive, while upshifts made near the engine's redline are apparently more direct. Automatic GR Yaris models further benefit from a far more generously-sized foot rest. 

The large rear wing can be adjusted to suit exact driving requirements.
The large rear wing can be adjusted to suit exact driving requirements.
Image: Supplied

The chassis has been made more robust with the addition of widened bolt heads (24mm up from 22mm) for fastening the rear suspension members to the vehicle body. These are joined by new ribbed bolt flanges on the front lower arms and ball joints, plus thicker bolt flanges (3.1mm up from 2.1mm) for fastening the rear shock absorbers to the body. 

To accommodate these chunkier bolts and increased torque settings, Toyota has fitted the fettled GR Yaris with recalibrated dampers to improve both control and ride comfort. The overall linearity of the electronic power steering has also been treated to a re-tune through repeated improvements with the help of professional race driver Kazuya Oshima. 

Other notable improvements come in the form of an optional vertical, rally-style parking brake and the inclusion of Toyota Safety Sense as standard equipment on all trim levels.

Finally, customers are able to tick the box on the new Aero Performance Package that bolts on a ducted aluminium bonnet for improved engine bay heat dispersion, a more pronounced front lip spoiler for better overall lift balance and front fender ducts for reduced wheel arch pressure. It also adds a flat fuel tank undercover for increased aerodynamic performance, a fully adjustable rear wing and a set of rear bumper ducts. 

At the time of writing Toyota confirmed this modified GR Yaris is only available in Japan. 

AC Schnitzer works its magic on Toyota Supra

While AC Schnitzer is best known for its alignment with BMW, the developmental roots of the new GR Supra has allowed it to work its magic on a Toyota ...
Business
9 months ago

LAUNCH | Why the '25 Toyota Corolla Cross will remain an SA favourite

Back in 2021, Toyota invited us to Gerotek testing facilities in Tshwane for a sneak peek at its Corolla Cross ahead of introduction. Early ...
Motoring
2 months ago

REVIEW | Toyota Hilux Raider X is for the fans

2024 is going to be an important year for the Toyota Hilux. For the first time ever, the model will offer mild hybrid powertrain technology.
Good Life
1 year ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Baked beans and mayo - a salad?
Vaal River flood warning: Some residents refuse to evacuate